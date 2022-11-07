Woman refuses to buy pajamas for her kids, makes them sleep in next day's clothes instead

Tracey Folly

"I don't buy pajamas for my kids and it saves me so much time, money, and sanity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lV5Vq_0j1bAUhf00
Photo by Kampus Production/Pexels

Is refusing to buy your children pajamas a cool life hack and a great money-and-timesaving trick? One mom seems to think so.

Writing in Apartment Therapy, a mother named Heidi Johnsen caused a stir when she wrote that she doesn't buy pajamas for her kids. What does she do instead? She puts them to bed in the clothes they'll wear the following day. As she explains:

I stopped dressing my kids in pajamas at night. Yes, it may sound weird that my kids do not wear pajamas. And no, they do not wear their dirty clothes to sleep: they sleep in the outfits they’re going to wear the next day. So even though it’s still the same amount of effort to get them dressed at night, it saves me time, because it’s one less thing to do in the morning. And there’s an extra bonus — not buying pajamas means extra savings in the bank!

My mother always made sure I had pajamas to wear to bed as a child, and she also got me out of the bed in the morning with enough time to get me changed into the clothes I'd wear to school that day. Ditto if it was the weekend.

As an adult, I've both worn dirty clothes to bed and changed into clean clothes I planned to wear the next day for the same reasons Johnsen cites in her story. Well, one of the same reasons, that is. I was trying to save time.

Was it a timesaver? Yes. Did it afford me a few precious extra minutes of sleep in the morning? Also, yes. However, I saved those minutes at the expense of comfort.

Sleeping in tomorrow's clothes just wasn't comfortable for me. That doesn't mean it isn't comfortable for the Johnsens. We are, after all, different people; and I don't know this family at all, save for the minutes I spent reading about them in Apartment Therapy.

Maybe her kids don't toss, turn, and sweat in bed at night like I do. Maybe they like showing up for school in rumpled, slept-in clothes.

According to the story, it was the author's own mom who first used the no-pajamas trick.

When my mom was a kid, her mother refused to allow her children to wear undergarments to bed beneath their pajamas, but they did wear pajamas. All mothers have their own way of doing things.

How are people reacting to the author's pajama-free lifestyle (for her kids anyway, there's no indication whether she herself gets to wear pajamas to bed)? Here are two comments from opposite ends of the divide:

I would have thought if you slept in an outfit it’s not going to be real fresh the next day. That’s just me. I shower in the morning and dress fresh for the coming day. And what about underpants? Do they wear the same underpants all night and all next day? ? I don’t recall my mother ever complaining about getting us into pyjamas but we were brought up to just do as we were told. [ECLAIR1951]
We do pretty much the same. The kids do have couple pair pjs as some clothes are less comfortable to sleep in. Ive been doing this myself for years [T321CUTEY]

What do you think? Would you be comfortable wearing the same clothes twenty-four hours a day or expecting your children to do the same? Comments are welcome.

