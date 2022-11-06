Woman refuses to pay for pitcher of beer she drank single-handedly during her friend's birthday dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother was a stay-at-home spouse and parent for decades. When she returned to the workforce in her fifties, she made a lot of friends thanks to her scintillating personality and great sense of humor.

One of my mother's friends found out it was her birthday and insisted on taking my mother out to celebrate. Although my mother declined and said she didn't want to make a big deal about her birthday, her coworker-friend insisted.

Finally, my mother agreed to a small celebration dinner. It was just the two of them. My mother had the day off from work; her coworker was on her hour lunch break. They drove to my mother's favorite Italian restaurant at noon on her birthday and sat down to order.

When the server took their orders, my mother heard her friend using the word "pitcher," but she didn't know what it meant. My mother doesn't drink; she ordered a diet Coke.

The server brought their drinks to the table, and my mother realized what her friend meant by "pitcher."

"It was the biggest container of beer I've ever seen," my mother told me. "I don't know what kind of a horrified face I made, but my friend looked at me and said, 'Maybe I shouldn't have ordered any beer.'"

My mother told her it wasn't her choice of beverage that surprised her; it was the quantity.

"You're an adult. You can drink whatever you choose. I'm not your keeper," my mother told her, "but they do sell smaller sizes... Or do you always drink such large amounts of beer with your meals?"

Her friend just laughed it off and got busy drinking her pitcher of beer while they waited for their food.

"She drank and ate until her cheeks turned as red as a fire engine," my mother said, "and she didn't stop until her plates and her pitcher were empty."

At least I'm not paying for it, my mother thought. She was wrong.

"Well, that was nice," her friend said as she stood up from the table.

My mother had assumed her friend was paying for dinner since she'd extended the invitation for my mother's birthday. As she saw the woman putting on her coat, she realized that wasn't the case.

"I didn't mind paying for my own food. I didn't even mind paying for her food, but I just couldn't see paying for that vat of beer," my mother told me.

My mother reached for the check and started doing some quick math. "Okay," she said. "I had the soda, and you had the pitcher of beer. So that makes your share... "

"Oh, no," the woman said. "I can't afford to pay for my dinner and the pitcher of beer. I thought maybe you'd want to pay, and I can pay next time."

My mother asked if she could just pony up the cost of the pitcher of beer, and the woman refused. Then she went back to work, leaving my mother to cover the entire cost of the bill plus tip, on her birthday.

"I never went out to eat with her again," my mother said.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.