Mother refuses to change her son's bed linens for 3 years after his girlfriend moves into the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

According to my mother, bed linens should be changed at least every two weeks for full, queen, or king beds, and every three to four weeks for twin beds.

I beg to differ. My twin bed sheets are changed twice a year, and I'm doing just fine. Although I will admit it's on the outer edge of what I'd consider acceptable, my sheets and pillowcases always look and smell fresh.

I never eat in bed, ever. I'd hate to sleep in a bed filled with broken potato chips and cookie crumbs. So that's one less thing to worry about. I'm not above swapping out the pillowcases more often if needed, but it's rarely necessary.

My mother had a coworker with three children. The woman washed her kids' laundry, cleaned their bedrooms, and made their beds with fresh linens twice a month, even when they grew into their late teens and early twenties.

When her oldest son invited his girlfriend to move in, his mother drew the line at continuing to clean his room and change his sheets. "Let his girlfriend do it herself since she's living here rent-free," she said, while continuing to clean the bedrooms and change the linens for her two younger children.

The woman told my mother about her dilemma. "It's awful," she said. "They eat in bed, and the sheets are grimy with spilled food. I check whenever they leave the house to see whether they've changed the sheets, but it's always the same. Cracker crumbs and spilled cereal everywhere."

"Maybe you should strip the bed, and leave fresh sheets sitting on the mattress," my mother advised her coworker. "Then they won't have a choice but to put the clean linens on the bed."

My mother's coworker flatly refused. "It's not my bed. They sleep on it. So they should strip the bed. Not me," she told my mother.

"Maybe you could forbid them from eating in the bedroom," my mother suggested.

"That won't work either," her coworker replied. "If they won't listen when I tell them to change the sheets, then they won't listen if I tell them they can only eat their meals in the kitchen either."

Three years is a long time to sleep on the same dirty bed sheets, especially when those sheets are doubling as a tablecloth. Eventually, the woman's son and his girlfriend split up. After the breakup, his mother immediately changed the sheets on his bed.

Needless to say, her son was relieved to finally get clean sheets, and he vowed never to go over two weeks without changing them himself in the future.

My mother's coworker never told my mother whether her son kept that vow, but somehow I doubt it. Changing the sheets every two weeks seems excessive. Hopefully, he found a happy medium.

What do you think? How often do you change your sheets?