Opinion: Getting a professional massage on a rainy day comes a close second to sleeping on a rainy night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

There's something about sleeping on rainy nights that just feels so cozy and comforting. Maybe it's the sound of the raindrops tapping against the windows or the way the air seems to smell fresher and cleaner the next morning. The scent of wet earth and rain makes me feel calm and happy.

Whatever it is, I love it. It's like being wrapped up in a warm blanket on a snowy night, only better. The rain makes everything feel tranquil and peaceful. When I'm snuggled up in bed with the rain falling outside, I can't help but feel happy and content.

There is nothing more soothing than the sound of rain against the window panes at night. I have always loved that sound, especially when I'm in bed.

It's comforting knowing I am safe and sound inside my home while the rain falls outside. On a rainy night, I can't wait to get into my pajamas and crawl under the covers and let the rain lull me to sleep.

Of course, I'm talking about mild-to-moderate rain. Nothing damaging or dangerous. I don't enjoy hailstones, and I don't celebrate hurricanes. That's too extreme for me. Any storm that damages property or threatens lives isn't what I'm talking about.

I appreciate a gentle overnight rain.

Rainy nights are also the perfect opportunity to curl up with a good book and a cup of tea. I love getting lost in a story while the rain patters down outside. It's the ideal way to relax and unwind after a long day.

Getting a professional massage on a rainy day comes a close second to sleeping on a rainy night. There's a spa near my home located inside an old farmhouse. It's beautiful. There is a large massage room on the first floor and a second, smaller massage room on the top floor.

Both rooms have old glass windows. When it rains, you can hear the raindrops hitting the windowpanes and dripping from the gutters. It's so peaceful and relaxing. It sounds almost like a water fountain.

I've been fortunate enough to schedule a massage during the rain twice, and I think it really enhanced my massage experience.

On the other hand, driving in the rain is not at all comforting. I feel bad for anyone behind the wheel during a rainstorm. I have experienced that myself, and it is quite frightening, especially driving on the highway. I'd rather let the rain come late at night when I am safe and sound in my bed and I can actually enjoy it.

My mother feels the same way, and I've wondered more than once if her love of spending rainy days indoors taught me to feel the same way. Perhaps it's common to prefer hiding under the covers on a rainy night over venturing out in the storm, and it's not a handed-down trait after all.

Do you enjoy the rain, or is it an inconvenience at best? Comments are welcome.