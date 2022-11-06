Opinion: Getting a professional massage on a rainy day comes a close second to sleeping on a rainy night

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143gnL_0j01vyQs00
Photo by zeno ferenczi/Pexels

There's something about sleeping on rainy nights that just feels so cozy and comforting. Maybe it's the sound of the raindrops tapping against the windows or the way the air seems to smell fresher and cleaner the next morning. The scent of wet earth and rain makes me feel calm and happy.

Whatever it is, I love it. It's like being wrapped up in a warm blanket on a snowy night, only better. The rain makes everything feel tranquil and peaceful. When I'm snuggled up in bed with the rain falling outside, I can't help but feel happy and content.

There is nothing more soothing than the sound of rain against the window panes at night. I have always loved that sound, especially when I'm in bed.

It's comforting knowing I am safe and sound inside my home while the rain falls outside. On a rainy night, I can't wait to get into my pajamas and crawl under the covers and let the rain lull me to sleep.

Of course, I'm talking about mild-to-moderate rain. Nothing damaging or dangerous. I don't enjoy hailstones, and I don't celebrate hurricanes. That's too extreme for me. Any storm that damages property or threatens lives isn't what I'm talking about.

I appreciate a gentle overnight rain.

Rainy nights are also the perfect opportunity to curl up with a good book and a cup of tea. I love getting lost in a story while the rain patters down outside. It's the ideal way to relax and unwind after a long day.

Getting a professional massage on a rainy day comes a close second to sleeping on a rainy night. There's a spa near my home located inside an old farmhouse. It's beautiful. There is a large massage room on the first floor and a second, smaller massage room on the top floor.

Both rooms have old glass windows. When it rains, you can hear the raindrops hitting the windowpanes and dripping from the gutters. It's so peaceful and relaxing. It sounds almost like a water fountain.

I've been fortunate enough to schedule a massage during the rain twice, and I think it really enhanced my massage experience.

On the other hand, driving in the rain is not at all comforting. I feel bad for anyone behind the wheel during a rainstorm. I have experienced that myself, and it is quite frightening, especially driving on the highway. I'd rather let the rain come late at night when I am safe and sound in my bed and I can actually enjoy it.

My mother feels the same way, and I've wondered more than once if her love of spending rainy days indoors taught me to feel the same way. Perhaps it's common to prefer hiding under the covers on a rainy night over venturing out in the storm, and it's not a handed-down trait after all.

Do you enjoy the rain, or is it an inconvenience at best? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Mindfulness

Comments / 11

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
216418 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Shrinkflation strikes Scott toilet tissue: 'Tiny rolls for the same price'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My family's favorite toilet tissue is shrinking fast. We are a Scott toilet paper household. It's all we ever use. Scott isn't particularly soft, comfortable, or absorbent, but it plays well with our old pipes and our septic tank.

Read full story
17 comments

Woman goes into anaphylactic shock after using popular oral pain reliever: 'It felt like I swallowed a telephone pole'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I have overcrowded teeth. Sometimes they ache. It's a pain I'd compared to teething pain or the feeling you get when your wisdom teeth try breaking through the surface of your gums. Until recently, I always kept a bottle or tube of oral pain reliever handy that contained the active ingredient benzocaine.

Read full story
38 comments

Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.

Read full story
64 comments

My ex-boyfriend's best friend asked me on a date the day before my wedding: I was ashamed to tell him I was engaged

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It all started with a summer romance. I met a man at a bus stop. Believe it or not, he was the second man I'd met at a bus stop and the second man I'd dated whom I'd met at a bus stop.

Read full story
110 comments

'He called on my birthday and said it was over': Woman furious after boyfriend says he's on road trip with ex-girlfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I didn't talk on the phone much, mostly because he didn't have a phone.

Read full story

Woman furious when her brother eats an entire loaf of bread by himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Freshly baked bread isn't for everyone. So many people have gluten allergies or gluten sensitivities. Others eschew bread because of keto or low-carb diets. Then there are people like my family. We love bread.

Read full story
60 comments

New mother tragically passes away after complaining of a headache

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget hearing the tragic story of a young mother who had given birth only a few days earlier and then had a sudden headache that she couldn't shake. When it was all said and done, she had passed away, leaving a one-week-old baby without a mother.

Read full story
57 comments

Obese child sentenced to remedial gym class after refusing to jump over the pommel horse or scale climbing rope

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Gym class was never my thing. In elementary school, I was one of the few kids whom the teachers sentenced to remedial gym class.

Read full story
130 comments

'You're exactly what we're looking for': Gym owner hires younger woman after telling 55-year-old she's perfect for job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you're on a job interview, you usually have a sense of whether it's going well. At least, that's what my mother thought when she interviewed for a job at the local franchise of a gym known for catering to an all-women clientele, Curves.

Read full story
267 comments

'You'll learn to love it': Car salesman confesses car won't come in chosen color after taking customer's money

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Customers often ask for things that are impossible... but a salesman shouldn't pretend something is possible when it's not. That's what a car salesman did when my mother asked if she could buy a brand new Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in a certain color, and he said yes when the answer should have been no.

Read full story
37 comments

Woman refuses to buy pajamas for her kids, makes them sleep in next day's clothes instead

"I don't buy pajamas for my kids and it saves me so much time, money, and sanity." Is refusing to buy your children pajamas a cool life hack and a great money-and-timesaving trick? One mom seems to think so.

Read full story
158 comments

Landlord evicts noisy tenants from their apartment on the same night they started moving in

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother wants to write a book about tenants and landlords. During her seventy-nine years on this planet, she has been both, multiple times. "I think it would be a best-seller," she told me. "People never do what they say. You can't believe a word that comes out of their mouths."

Read full story
110 comments

Man demands his wife move to the 'old country' against her wishes and loses her in a tragic accident

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at Walmart for ten years. During her decade working at Walmart, she met many customers who were regulars at the department store. She saw some customers so frequently that they seemed almost like friends.

Read full story
66 comments

Woman refuses to pay for pitcher of beer she drank single-handedly during her friend's birthday dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a stay-at-home spouse and parent for decades. When she returned to the workforce in her fifties, she made a lot of friends thanks to her scintillating personality and great sense of humor.

Read full story
294 comments

Mother refuses to change her son's bed linens for 3 years after his girlfriend moves into the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, bed linens should be changed at least every two weeks for full, queen, or king beds, and every three to four weeks for twin beds.

Read full story
807 comments

Woman refuses to tell husband she loves him during 70-year marriage: 'I never tell him I love him; he waited too long'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Should you tell your spouse you love them even if you're not feeling it? Should you just ignore your spouse when they say, "I love you"? Or are you obligated to say, "I love you, too"?

Read full story
7 comments

Man refuses to teach teen daughter how to drive after the first time they practiced driving in traffic

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather taught my mother how to drive, which was ironic because my grandfather despised driving. He was always nervous behind the wheel and wasn't well-suited to instructing someone else on how to drive, especially my mother.

Read full story
75 comments

Woman wears white dress to stranger's wedding: 'No one is going to mistake me for the bride'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As any bride will tell you, a wedding is all about the details. From the flowers to the dress, everything must be perfect.

Read full story
80 comments

Man shames his girlfriend for eating as much McDonald's food as he does: 'I'm a man; I should eat more food'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated my boyfriend for eight years, eight long years. Guess how many times he paid for dinner? Zero.

Read full story
262 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy