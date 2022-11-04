Woman wears white dress to stranger's wedding: 'No one is going to mistake me for the bride'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

As any bride will tell you, a wedding is all about the details. From the flowers to the dress, everything must be perfect.

What if you're invited to attend another woman's wedding and you don't have thing to wear except a white dress? According to traditional etiquette, it's a no-no to wear white. After all, the bride is supposed to be the only one in white, right?

This is about the time I bucked tradition and wore a white dress to another woman's wedding. To complicate the question of whether a white dress was appropriate attire, I didn't even know the bride personally.

How did I end up at the wedding of a stranger in the first place? It's simple. The bride was my mother's coworker, and I was my mother's plus one.

So I belonged there; I'm just not sure if I belonged there wearing a white dress. However, I know exactly what I was thinking when I wore it: I looked good.

The dress was a bargain. I bought it at the local thrift shop. While I can't remember what it said on the price tag, I know it was cheap. Add that to the fact that I worked at the thrift shop and used my fifty percent employee discount, and the dress was practically free.

Even better than the price tag was the fact that it fit like a dream. I'd recently lost weight, and the slim-fitting white dress was perfect to show off my slimmer curves and planes. It clung to my newly flat belly and made me feel beautiful.

I needed to wear it somewhere.

When my mother invited me to accompany her to her coworker's wedding, I felt delighted. "Finally, an occasion worthy of my like-new dress," I told my mother. "I'm glad I bought it."

"Isn't it white?" she asked.

"It is," I replied. "Don't worry. No one is going to mistake me for the bride."

I never understood the soft ban on wedding guests wearing white. Are brides so insecure that they think wedding guests will be confused? Just tell them to look for the woman wearing a veil.

On the day of the wedding, I had to work. Immediately after work, I drove home, changed into my shirred white dress with the handkerchief hemline, and headed directly to the reception venue to meet my mother.

I made a beeline for the table where my mother was sitting, and I took my seat beside her. It wasn't a buffet, so I didn't have to parade around the other guests wearing my white dress. I didn't dance, and I didn't compete for the bride's bouquet.

I didn't bother anyone at all; I just did it in a white dress. All in all, I would be surprised if a single other person noticed I was wearing white.

What do you think? Would you wear white to someone else's wedding? Comments are welcome.

I only wish I could remember which pair of shoes I wore with the dress.