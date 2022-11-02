Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.

It all began while I worked at a customer service call center. A woman sat behind a large desk at the front of the room. She was in charge of making everything run smoothly. She was not a manager, although she acted like one.

On the rare occasions when she wasn't at her workstation, one of the other call center employees would sit at her desk and man the computer that showed phone calls and other stats in real-time. A select group of telephone agents had been cross-trained for the task.

My boyfriend also worked at the customer service call center. He was one of the telephone agents cross-trained to cover for the regular woman in charge.

The first time he sat at her desk, he complained about how sticky everything was overall. Her keyboard was filthy. "It has fried rice and sweet and sour sauce spilled all over it," he told me. "The keys are all sticky. It's gross. I can't work like that. The next time I sit at her desk, I'm cleaning her entire workspace."

I told him not to worry about it. "Just leave it," I said. "You don't want to make her angry." I had a feeling the woman wouldn't take kindly to someone messing with her stuff. It didn't matter whether he had good intentions or planned to improve her working conditions. "Don't do it," I advised.

He did it.

The next time he filled in for her, he was ready. He brought a spray bottle of cleanser and a handful of rags from home, and he tackled her sticky filth like it was his job, which it wasn't.

I could see him cleaning from my cubicle, and I shook my head. Why hadn't he heeded my warning?

When the woman saw that everything on her desk had been moved and cleaned, she wasn't grateful. She was furious. She felt like he had violated her privacy. "It's not his business how much food I have spilled on my keyboard," she said. "He needs to respect my stuff."

Following the incident, they removed him from the special backup team. He knew exactly why they had taken that responsibility away from him, and he was livid. "Can you believe she'd rather work with a sticky keyboard and spilled food?" he asked me.

"Of course, I can," I replied. "If she'd wanted it clean, she'd have cleaned it herself."

She never liked him after that, and when management eventually fired him, they did so with her input.

I warned him not to clean her workstation. Too bad he didn't listen.

What do you think? Would you want a coworker cleaning up after you without asking? Is it a welcome favor or an unwanted implication that you're dirty? Comments are welcome.