Man demands his wife order McDonald's fries without salt and Big Macs with extra pickles to get them 'fresh'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

There's been a lot of chatter lately about people ordering McDonald's French fries with no salt in order to ensure they get the freshest fries possible.

According to my friend who works in fast food, most of the people who ask her for salt-free fries also ask for salt packets. As another friend who once worked the fryer at Mickey D's pointed out to me, you could just ask for fresh fries.

There's no need to get passive-aggressive about it.

During my ill-fated, short-lived marriage, I often picked up dinner for myself and my husband from the McDonald's drive-thru on my way home from a long night at work. And yes, I asked for fries without salt. It wasn't my idea.

I have no doubt my request annoyed the workers. At least I didn't ask for salt packets. That would have been like rubbing salt in a wound.

These days, if you order a Big Mac, or anything else, at McDonald's, you can see the workers scurrying around, lightly toasting buns, heating meat patties, assembling the sandwiches to order, and wrapping them up at the speed of light before sliding them along a metal chute for the cashiers to pack. It wasn't always that way.

I remember when fast food was made even faster by preparing everything in advance.

If you walked in and ordered a Whopper—yes, I'm talking about Burger King for a second—you got a Whopper that had been sitting on a metal tray under a heat lamp for who-knows-how-long? There were rows of pre-made hamburgers, pre-made cheeseburgers, pre-made hot dogs... yes, Burger King sold hot dogs when I was a kid.

Back to the days when I was married, my husband didn't want any old burgers that had been lying around for a while. He wanted hot, fresh stuff. So he demanded I ask, not only for salt-free fries, but for Big Macs with extra pickles. And plenty of ketchup packets, but not salt packets. We always had plenty of salt in the salt shaker we kept on the back of the stove at home.

I felt embarrassed to roll up at the twenty-four-hour McDonald's drive-thru at midnight and special order Big Macs and fries with extra pickles and no salt, respectively, but I did it. The only thing worse than embarrassing myself with my special order at McDonald's was listening to my husband complain about soggy buns and wilted lettuce on his Big Macs.

When I go to McDonald's or any other fast food establishment these days, I am happy no matter what I get. If the food is vaguely recognizable and mostly edible, I'm all in. Since I'm divorced now and don't have anyone nagging me about bringing home the freshest fries available, I can order like a normal person, pay, collect my food, and sleep better at night.

What do you think? Have you tried the popular but obnoxious French fries "hack," or do you respect your local fast-food employees? Comments are welcome.