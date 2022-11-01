Man spies on house next door using binoculars: 'The neighbor said he watches you through the window every night'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked for a group home supporting adults with special needs. It was more than just a group home; it was their home.

When I was working, it was my home away from home, too. I worked long shifts. My schedule included working sixty-seven consecutive hours. Fortunately, I could sleep when the residents slept. It was literally part of my job.

It was my second home, and I felt just as comfortable as I did in my real home on my days off. I wore pajamas at night, and I took showers there in the morning.

I also cooked meals with the residents and ate dinner in the kitchen with them. After dinner, we watched television together.

My sixty-seven-hour shifts flew by, especially since they were punctuated by a good night's sleep, three good nights' sleep, in fact.

Even though I was at work, I had a reasonable expectation of privacy since the company allowed me to sleep, shower, etc. during my shift, which began on Friday afternoon and didn't end until Monday morning. So imagine my surprise when I learned the next-door neighbor had been spying on me through the windows after dark, using binoculars to make sure he didn't miss a thing.

One day, the woman who worked in the home office stopped to visit. "I need to tell you something," she said. "The neighbor said he watches you through the window every night."

I felt shocked. There was only one house whose windows faced the group home. So there was no doubt in my mind who the guilty party was.

"I'm going to have mini-blinds installed in all the windows," the woman said. "And make sure you keep all the windows and doors locked at night, just in case."

After that day, I never felt comfortable at work again. I took great pains to make sure the mini-blinds were closed without a single gap. And I closed the lights before entering a room, just to make sure I was invisible to the man and his binoculars.

I rolled down the single window shade in the kitchen and taped triangles of fabric to the small triangular windows set into the top of the living room door. The house was impenetrable to light and therefore, I hoped, to the neighbor's prying gaze. I did the best I could, and I still felt like someone was watching me.

I still shudder when I think about him. To this day, I wonder why we didn't report him. Why was the onus on us to install extra window coverings, keep the lights off, and stay away from the windows, especially at night?

Most of the employees at the group home were women, like me, but the others worked part-time and were always in pairs. I was the only one who worked alone consistently. That didn't make me feel any safer.

Should I have filed a report or confronted him directly? What would you have done? Comments are welcome.