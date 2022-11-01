Man burns his mother's life savings on the sidewalk: 'We watched him pile the money on the ground and set it on fire'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

Can you believe a man would go to the bank, withdraw his mother's entire life savings, and then burn it? That's exactly what one of my mother's neighbors did back in the 1970s. What was he thinking?

My mother told me the story:

"One of our neighbors had a quarrel with his mother," she said. "After their disagreement, he told everyone in the neighborhood that he was plotting something so strange as revenge that no one would believe their eyes."

"'You'll never forget it,' he told anyone who would listen."

"We all thought he was just blowing off steam with his remark," my mother told me. "He was known around the neighborhood for being dramatic, but nothing ever came of it. No one ever expected him to do what he did, but he wasn't kidding when he said we wouldn't believe our eyes. We never forgot about it either, just as he predicted."

Following his disagreement with his mother, he marched down to the local bank branch and asked to withdraw the entire contents of their joint bank account. He must have signed the withdrawal ticket and handed over his identification, just like any other customer.

That was his mother's mistake; she had added him to her life savings as a co-signer, leaving her account vulnerable to his whims. She never could have imagined the repercussions.

He demanded the money in cash and left the bank with a canvas bag filled with twenty-dollar bills. Then he went home, placed the money in the middle of the sidewalk in front of his mother's house, and set the money on fire in front of a small gathering crowd of shocked onlookers.

"We watched him pile the money on the ground and set it on fire," my mother told me.

His mother had opened that savings account when she was younger so she would have money to do what she wanted in her later years. She planned to leave any remaining money to her son after she passed away.

He had never married or had children, so he would have had the inheritance all to himself.

Now, all that money was nothing more than a pile of ashes.

Fortunately, no one suffered any injuries in the small blaze, which went out without incident. Neighbors didn't even call the fire department. They just watched their neighbor's display of anger and then went about their business once it was over.

That's how they did things in the old days. Everyone knew each other's business... but they also knew when to walk away.

Can you imagine anything more devastating than having your entire life savings wiped out in an instant? It's hard to even wrap your mind around it.

The mother was heartbroken, of course. She died a few years later, never having recovered from the loss of her life savings. And her son? He left town and was never heard from again.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.