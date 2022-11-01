Man refuses to pick up his daughter walking to school in the rain: 'Dad used to drive past me and wave out the window'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When my mother was a teenager back in the 1950s, it was normal for most kids to walk to school in the morning and walk home in the afternoon. My mother happened to be one of those kids. Every morning, she would trek three miles to school no matter the weather. In the afternoon, she walked three miles in the opposite direction.

"Now that I think of it, that was a lot of walking," my mother said. "But I did it every day."

Walking miles in nasty weather wasn't the exercise my mother preferred. "I didn't mind the walk so much when it was warm and sunny out, but I couldn't stand walking in the icy rain. On those days, it seemed like it took forever to get to school and twice as long to get home."

"The worst part was when my father, who worked third shift, would drive past me and my friends as we walked in the pouring rain and wave at us as he drove by. He never stopped to pick us up; he didn't even stop to pick me up if I was alone."

"At first, my friends would shout, 'Oh, goody, here comes your father. Maybe he will pick us up and drive us to school,' but that never happened. Dad used to drive past me and wave out the window."

It didn't matter how bad the weather got. My mother would shiver and shake and trudge to school with snow in her hair, and she still had to walk.

My grandfather wasn't trying to be cruel. He didn't stop and pick up my mother because he had a lot of anxiety about driving. He hated driving. It terrified him, and he only did it when absolutely necessary, such as when he had to drive to work.

My grandfather was actually a kind, caring, and considerate man, just not when it came to driving. Stopping to pick up my mother and then turning the car around to drive in the opposite direction simply wasn't happening. Besides, he had my grandmother waiting impatiently at home for his arrival, and he didn't want her to worry.

The experience left my mother unafraid to walk in any weather, and she could always get around without a car or public transportation as long as the distance wasn't too far.

"If my father had driven me to school every day, then he would have turned me into a lazy teenager." She laughed. "Instead, I grew up to be quite spunky."

My mother is right. She's still a spunky lady today at the age of seventy-nine. Although these days, she rarely walks farther than the mailbox; I bet she could still walk the distance from her childhood home to her old elementary school if she needed to.

