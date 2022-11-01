Woman horrified when her hair turns to putty after dyeing it blond: 'It fell out in clumps, I could roll it into a ball'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by KoolShooters/Pexels

I am a brunette by nature. Like many brunettes, I wondered whether blonds really had more fun. Also, like many brunettes, I bleached my hair blond.

Not wanting to pay a lot of money at a hair salon, I bought a ten-dollar box of hair bleach at the store. I set about bleaching my hair, and it shocked me when my hair ended up unnaturally yellow and strangely sticky.

I rinsed thoroughly and dried my hair with a towel, trying to ignore the clumps of lemon-yellow hair that lined the bottom of my shower. To my horror, I realized my hair had weakened and changed to where rolling a few strands of hair between my fingers resulted in a ball of what felt exactly like putty.

I tried it several times and felt dismayed to learn that my hair had the sticky soft texture of putty all over my head. I panicked and wondered whether I was about to lose all my hair.

After my hair dried out, it felt brittle and thin, but at least it lost its putty-like texture... until the next time I washed it. To add insult to injury, my hair had turned a sickly green shade like watered-down pea soup.

I admitted my hair experiment was a failure and went back to the department store to choose a darker shade. Ash brown appealed to me. It was lighter than my natural hair color but darker than the pale green shade I'd somehow turned my hair.

I went with the ash brown dye. My hair felt slightly healthier and looked almost ash brown. However, it retained some green undertones for a very long time. I cannot stress enough that it was not a lovely shade of green; it was hideous.

While I am making confessions, allow me to admit I didn't know what I was supposed to do with my eyebrows the first time I stripped the color from my tresses. I couldn't put bleach on my eyebrows. Could I? I had no idea. So I shaved them off. Completely.

I remember showing up for work the following day with my ridiculous green and yellow hair and no eyebrows, and it did not escape my coworkers' notice. I only wish I had thought to take a few pictures, or maybe it's better that I didn't.

It wasn't edgy or cool. I was a mess. At least I felt like a mess. Most people probably didn't care what I did with my hair... once my eyebrows grew back.

That was the last time I tried to make a big change to my hair color. Since then, I have resigned myself to remaining brunette. Over the years, I've come to realize brunettes have more fun, especially when our hair isn't falling out in putty-like clumps.

Do you have any hair color snafus to confess? Let me know I'm not alone. Comments are welcome.

