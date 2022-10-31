Grieving widow dies on her wedding anniversary: 'Some say she died from a broken heart'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAhyk_0itGILbX00
Photo by Dimitri Kuliuk/Pexels

A coworker told me the tragic story of how she lost both her aunt and her uncle just months apart. Her uncle passed away in a tragic accident; her aunt died in her sleep several months later. Some say she died from a broken heart.

According to my coworker, her aunt and her uncle were the perfect pair. They always seemed happy, affectionate, and deeply in love. "They were relationship goals," my coworker told me. "I wish you could have met them."

They had been married for over 50 years when her uncle died. Her aunt was devastated.

For the next several months, my coworker's aunt refused to leave her house or speak to anyone. She stopped eating and lost a significant amount of weight. Eventually, she passed away in her sleep on what would have been her and her husband's anniversary.

Instead of being able to celebrate the day with her husband, she died alone in the bed they had once shared. Perhaps they celebrated their anniversary together after all.

It's a sad story, but it isn't uncommon. There are many anecdotal stories of widows and widowers dying soon after their spouse passes away.

Until my coworker told me about her aunt and her uncle, that's all these stories were. Anecdotes. It hit much closer to home when it happened to the relatives of someone I actually knew.

I can't imagine how hard it must have been for my coworker to lose both her aunt and uncle so close together. The pain and grief she must have felt is something I can only imagine. I'm sure it was very difficult for her to cope with such a tragedy.

My coworker took two days off from work when her uncle died. When her aunt died, she took two weeks off from work. She said she needed the time to grieve and to make sense of what had happened. Her entire family was reeling from the double loss.

"We had to grieve twice," she told me. "First for my uncle, and then for my aunt. It was much worse the second time around because we hadn't recovered from my uncle's death yet."

Do I believe someone can die from a broken heart? I'm not sure. I don't want to discount the idea, but my grandparents were deeply in love, and they died twenty years apart. If anyone died from a broken heart, I would have expected it to be my grandmother when she lost my grandfather to cancer.

Then again, who am I to say? If my coworker believed her aunt died from a broken heart, that should be proof enough for me. After all, she knew her aunt best. And I didn't know her at all.

What do you think?

Do you believe someone can die from a broken heart? Or was this simply an unfortunate coincidence? Comments are welcome.

