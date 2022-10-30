Woman furious when husband abandons her on 10-mile run to hang out with his friends

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My husband came home from work and announced he had signed us up for a ten-mile run to benefit charity. The insurance company where he worked sponsored the run.

In other words, this all had nothing to do with me.

I had no problem with the charity aspect of the event; it was the running that concerned me, ten miles of running. That was ten more miles of consecutive running than I'd ever done. I wasn't looking forward to it. I am not a runner and never have been. I am more of a couch potato.

It wasn't enough that I had to show up and participate. I also had to solicit donations from my friends, neighbors, family, and coworkers. That was a bit humiliating.

I'm painfully shy. So I asked my mother to accompany me up and down the street with my pledge form.

Some people actually donated. Most people slammed the door in my face.

On the day of the ten-mile run, my husband drove us to the park where the organizers had mapped out the route. We joined everyone at the starting line. He didn't know many people; I didn't know any people, except for him.

We started running side by side. I'm not sure whether the way I moved actually qualified as running, but I was trying.

Then my husband spotted a buddy of his. His buddy ran toward us, cutting through the crowd. They high-fived each other, let out an audible whooping sound... and then they both sprinted ahead. Way ahead.

It was supposed to be a fun run. Not a race. Yet I watched my husband and his friend passing everyone else and disappearing into the crowd. For me, there was nothing fun about it.

I immediately started to cry.

It was my only day off from work. My feet hurt. My husband had abandoned me during the first quarter mile of a ten-mile run. I didn't know anyone. I just wished I had stayed at home.

At least my dark sunglasses hid the tears as they fell from my eyes, even if they didn't conceal the tears streaming down my cheeks.

My husband ran so fast, and I ran so slow that he was back at the starting line for hours before I finally limped past him on the way back to our car. He was sitting with a couple of his friends, drinking beers and smoking cigarettes as if we weren't at a charity event.

He wasn't an athlete. He ate just as many cheeseburgers regularly as I did. Plus, he washed them down with a case of cold beer every night. He was just fortunate to be naturally lean and light on his feet.

I was neither lean nor light. What I was, was furious.

I felt furious and offended that he had left me in the dust just to show off and run at the speed of light with his friend. Now, he was hanging out with his friends, having a good time, while I was crying and limping.

I got into the car without saying a word and cried the entire ride home. It was the last time I accompanied him to any type of work event.

It was also the last time he asked.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.