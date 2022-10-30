Meet the bread that knew about being pretty: 'Be the woman your husband wed by eating Hollywood Bread'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Recently, my mother reminded me about one of Hollywood Bread's slogans: "Be the woman your husband wed by eating Hollywood Bread."

While I couldn't find any trace of that slogan online, I found this gem in an advertisement for the brand:

We know. About feeling pretty. About being pretty. And about how good eating habits help keep you that way. Hollywood Bread is part of it. It's made with eight vegetable flours, natural stone-ground wheat, honey and molasses and sprinkles with sesame seeds. Light or Dark... the taste is beautiful. Make Hollywood Bread a part of your life. We know [Source].

And this one, which is slightly better:

Join the SLIM Set. Go Hollywood Diet Bread... with the Taste that takes off to new heights... the darling of the Slim Set. It's daring, it's different, it's the only bread baked with 8 great vegetable flours and NO shortening! Choose from light or dark... each with a winning flavor all its own and a taste that takes off to new heights. The only nationally advertised bread of its kind [Source].

Hollywood Bread hasn't been around in years, as you can probably tell from its outdated, misogynistic, fat-shaming, anti-feminist advertisements, but has there ever been a better loaf of bread than Hollywood Bread?

Looking at the way they advertised it, you'd never know Hollywood Bread was formulated by a woman, Eleanor Hansberry. Hansberry was both ahead of her time and a product of her time, based on those cringeworthy ads.

When I was growing up, my mother and my grandmother both swore by this low-calorie, thinly sliced bread.

Hollywood Bread came in two varieties: Hollywood Light and Hollywood Dark, which I always figured equated to white bread and wheat bread. My mother and my grandmother only bought the dark variety. It looked more diet-like.

I could always tell when they were on a diet because they'd both stock up on the Hollywood. They didn't lose any weight, but they sure loved that bread.

My mother and my grandmother seemed to think Hollywood Bread would magically make them into Hollywood starlets simply by virtue of its name. They thought switching to Hollywood Bread would make up for eating McDonald's on the weekends and refusing to exercise. I can attest this was not the case.

A toasted slice of Hollywood Bread had a good flavor and a satisfying crunch. You couldn't miss those sesame seeds baked into the crust. With its paper-thin slices and just thirty-five calories per serving, it was a good deal, but it needed to be eaten as part of a healthy diet.

"I've been eating so much Hollywood Bread, and I still can't lose weight," my grandmother often lamented. "How long have I been eating Hollywood Bread with no results? It just isn't working for me."

Following a strict diet, counting calories, and eating Hollywood Bread or any other bread in moderation led to some initial weight loss. Eating Hollywood Bread with reckless abandon just because it looked like wheat bread and had sesame seeds did not.

Just eating Hollywood Bread wouldn't do the trick. You had to diet like every other diet. There was no secret formula in the bread... like my mother and my grandmother thought. In the end, it was just bread.

Have you ever tried Hollywood Bread? Comments are welcome.