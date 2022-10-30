Woman heartbroken after hungry squirrels eat her Halloween display: 'All my pumpkins are gone, just gone!'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I always imagine country porches decorated with pumpkins and potted mums when I think of autumn.

My mother always wanted a large front porch to decorate for fall. She said she'd put a pumpkin on every step, and for Halloween, she'd carve large Jack o' lanterns with candles blazing inside them.

Finally, my parents bought their dream country home in their fifties, giving my mother a large porch with stairs and pillars to decorate every season, beginning with autumn.

She started in September, buying potted mums in seasonal colors and lining the concrete stairs that led to the porch with them on either side. When October came, she added fat round pumpkins to her display.

Just before Halloween, she bought another round of pumpkins, only this time she carved them into whimsical faces and planted a battery-powered tea light in each one. She was so pleased with her holiday display... until the squirrels came.

"All my pumpkins are gone, just gone," she announced one morning before I was even out of bed. "My porch looked so nice and 'autumn-y' with my pumpkins and my Jack o' lanterns and my mums sitting there looking all season-y."

Yes, my mother has a penchant for making up words.

Her porch decor didn't last long. Perhaps lured by the scent of the innards from the carved pumpkins, a gang of squirrels had knocked over her potted mums and rolled her pumpkins off the steps, smashing them.

"I think they even ate some of them," she lamented. "They had little tooth marks in them. The squirrels must have been starving. I didn't even know they ate pumpkins. It must have been an army of squirrels to do the amount of damage they did."

That was my mother's introduction to country living; the squirrels ruined her seasonal porch display. She never put a pumpkin on the porch again; she didn't even bother with the potted mums. Those naughty squirrels really took the air out of her sails.

Even though living in the country is safe and serene, we have more wild animals to contend with than we did in the city, where we mostly saw the occasional pigeon. And sure, there are city squirrels, too.

"At least squirrels are quiet compared to city traffic, especially when they are nice and busy eating the pumpkins you picked out so lovingly to decorate your stairs," my mother said. "I never bought another pumpkin for the squirrels. Now, I spend my money on pumpkin pie for the humans who live inside the house. Take that, squirrels."

Personally, I'd rather have pumpkin pie than pumpkins. So that's just fine by me, but I know my mother misses her short-lived fall and Halloween decorations. It's just too bad the neighborhood squirrels bullied her until she lost interest.

Do you think she should give the squirrels another chance? Comments are welcome.