My mother's first love was 'like a rubber ball' until he stopped bouncing back to her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother recently told me about her favorite song. It's "Rubber Ball" by Bobby Vee. She loves the song because it reminds her of her first love, a young man who, like the man in the song, kept "bouncing back to" her... until one day he stopped.

"This song holds many memories for me," my mother told me. "It always makes me think of him and what might have been."

I'm sure my mother is not the only one who feels this way about "Rubber Ball." The song has a universality that speaks to anyone who has ever loved and lost. And, like all great pop songs, it's catchy as heck. You can't help but sing along.

"When you are with a special someone and then you hear a song that describes your experiences and your feelings perfectly, it can't help but make an impact. Whenever I hear this song, I stop whatever I'm doing and reminisce about my first love, the one who got away."

My mother and her first boyfriend truly loved each other, but the time wasn't right for either of them. So they parted. Although they reconciled several times over the years, they finally split for good... and then my mother married my father out of spite.

During those sweet reconciliations with her first love, my mother would sit in his car, and they'd listen to the radio together. And "Rubber Ball" by Bobby Vee was in heavy rotation back then. It always seemed to play when they were together.

It was their song.

As soon as their bittersweet song played, they would grow silent and listen to the words. He would kiss her and tell her Bobby Vee had written the song just for them.

To this day, when my mother hears the lyrics, "Like a rubber ball, I keep bouncing back to you," she waxes sentimental. She still loves her first boyfriend, even though he's been out of her life for over 60 years.

"One time, he bounced away and never returned," my mother told me. "I'm still waiting for him to bounce back like the rubber ball in the song. I've been waiting since 1961."

"I often wonder what happened to him," she told me recently. "I hope he's happy and doing well."

My mother's story is a reminder that songs can have a powerful impact on our lives. They can take us back to specific moments in time and evoke powerful emotions. So the next time you hear a song that brings back memories, take a moment to reflect on those times and the people who were a part of them. And maybe, just maybe, you'll find yourself waiting for your own personal "rubber ball" to bounce back into your life.

If you're ever feeling down and need a pick-me-up, put on "Rubber Ball" and think of all the happy times you've had with your first love. They may be gone, but the memories will last forever.

If you're so inclined, you can listen to "Rubber Ball" below.