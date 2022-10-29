Man refuses to allow his daughter to name dog Christopher after promising she could name the family pet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My mother always said we couldn't get a dog. So imagine my surprise when my father came home one day after work with a rambunctious German shepherd puppy.

I felt delighted; my mother did not share my delight.

My father had found the abandoned puppy on his way home from work. He said that he couldn't just leave him there, so he brought him home.

German shepherds are known for being loyal and protective dogs. They are also known for being a lot of work. My father knew this, but he also knew that I had always wanted a dog.

My mother was not happy. She said that we didn't have the time or money to take care of a dog.

I swore I would take care of the dog single-handedly, but my mother knew it wasn't true.

My father disagreed with my mother and said that the dog would be good for all of us. So, against my mother's better judgment, we kept the puppy.

"You can name him anything you like," my father told me. "So, what should we call him?"

I thought for a moment and then decided on the perfect name. I immediately named the puppy Christopher, after Saint Christopher Patron Saint of Dogs and Travelers.

What can I say? I was a Catholic school student.

In huge block letters, I wrote the name Christopher on the pavement in our backyard with white sidewalk chalk. I liked it; I thought Christopher was a wonderful name for a puppy, and I felt thrilled that my father had entrusted me with naming the new family pet.

One hour later, my father changed the dog's name to Snoopy, after Charlie Brown's beagle.

"It's not even the same kind of dog," I lamented. "You said I could name him."

"Christopher is a stupid name for a dog," he replied.

Saint Christopher did not help me. From that moment onward, the dog's name was Snoopy. The name did not suit him.

It definitely did not suit me. I felt disappointed. I sobbed for hours until bedtime. But I got used to it. A dog named Snoopy was better than no dog at all, even if I, as an elementary-school student, knew it was trite and hackneyed. Might as well name him Rover, I thought.

Despite my mother's initial misgivings, Snoopy quickly became a beloved member of our family. He was always happy and eager to please. And he loved nothing more than playing fetch or going for walks.

Over time, my mother came to love him just as much as the rest of us did. What started out as a problem—my insistence on naming our new puppy Christopher and bawling when I didn't get my way—soon turned into a fun memory and a bit of family lore. In the end, we all learned something important about compromise and family unity. And dogs.

They're a lot of work.

