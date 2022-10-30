Woman becomes enraged after her husband confesses his attraction to another woman 5 years before meeting his wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I knew a happily married couple; they aren't happily married anymore. They aren't married at all.

They dated for less than a year before getting married and starting a family. I considered them an inspiration. They were the best couple I knew.

I was envious of their relationship. They had what I wanted. I wanted a happy, healthy, and loving relationship like theirs.

I dated a lot of guys, but I could never find one that made me feel the way my friends made each other feel. I was always left feeling disappointed, used, and heartbroken.

One day while I was visiting this couple, the husband started talking about a mutual friend. She was a woman we all knew, although none of us were close friends with her.

He told us a story about the time he had spent the day with her, her boyfriend, and several other friends. "She's so beautiful and so nice," he said. "I spent the entire day feeling a strong attraction to her. I knew nothing could happen between us because she was dating my friend, but I wished I could have kissed her."

The incident had taken place five years before he and his wife met. Yet, she was furious to learn he'd found another woman beautiful and had even thought about kissing her. The nerve!

She was inconsolable.

How could she be mad at him? He hadn't done anything wrong. I felt shocked that she would react so strongly to something that had happened so long ago and that he had never acted on.

It was then that I realized that my friend's relationship wasn't as perfect as I thought it was. Everyone has their own issues to deal with, even the happiest couples. No relationship is perfect, no matter how much it may seem like it from the outside.

Now, I'm in a happy and healthy relationship with a man who loves and respects me. We don't have any major issues, but we do have disagreements and discussions like any other couple. And that's okay. It doesn't mean our relationship is any less special or strong.

I've learned that no relationship is perfect, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth fighting for. If you love someone and are willing to work through the tough times, you can have a happy and healthy relationship like my friends had... Unfortunately, their bliss eventually came to an end.

After a decade of marriage, they made the difficult decision to divorce; thankfully, it had nothing to do with his attraction to another woman five years before they met.

They simply realized they wanted different things out of life and had grown apart over the years. While it was a sad ending to what I thought was a perfect relationship, I'm glad they could realize their unhappiness and decide to end things before they got too toxic.

I still consider them an inspiration because they were brave enough to walk away from something that wasn't working, even though it meant starting over. I know they'll both be happy in the long run because they're doing what's best for them, even though it's hard.

