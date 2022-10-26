Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.

They went grocery shopping one rainy night after work. The husband drove, and his wife rode in the passenger seat. I'll call them Frank and Molly.

Have you ever met one of those couples who are so miserable in each other's company that you can't figure out how they got together in the first place? Well, that was Frank and Molly.

As they were grocery shopping, Frank and Molly got separated. Several minutes later, Molly walked around the corner into the bread aisle just in time to see another woman kissing her husband on the cheek.

"Thank you for the money," the woman said to Frank. Then she walked away.

"What was she talking about?" Molly asked Frank. "Who is she? What money? You gave that woman money?"

"She's my niece," Frank replied.

Molly was furious. She stormed away from Frank, out the front door of the grocery store, and into the dark rainy night. Then she headed in the direction of home and kept on marching until the halfway point when she fell into a water-filled ditch.

Frank found her infuriated, limping, and soaked through to the skin on the side of the road and drove her the rest of the way home.

By the time I first met them, the incident was already several years old, and Molly was still complaining about it. She saw a chiropractor and a physical therapist for her back after that, and she had a series of floor exercises she was supposed to complete every day.

Those floor exercises served as a daily reminder for both herself and her husband of the night she caught him talking to another woman at the grocery store and heard her thanking him for giving her money. Not that either of them needed a reminder. It wasn't like Molly would ever let Frank forget it.

I had my suspicions that Molly's back issues were, let's say, self-diagnosed, to say the least. The subject of her back problems surfaced only when she wanted to remind Frank of what he'd done.

They were as good a couple of candidates for an old-fashioned divorce as anyone, but they seemed determined to stay married. I would say they were determined to "make it work," but even an outsider could see what they had going on wasn't really working.

Storming off into the rain for a five-mile walk only ending up hurting herself, even if she did make it only halfway home before her husband picked her up. Her temper tantrum accomplished nothing, and she ended up going back to the home they shared anyhow, so it was entirely pointless. Next time, I hope she will think things over before running off into the night.

Is it really so terrible for a man to give his niece a little money now and then?

What would you have done in her place?