Woman left stranded at work after the 'storm of the century' accepts ride home in a hearse

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother worked at the local public library. It was her day off when the blizzard of '78 struck. So she was safe at home with my father, my older brother, and me. Several of her coworkers weren't as lucky.

Two of the librarians, Alice and Eunice, and the maintenance man, Sparky, became snowed in. Alice's car and Eunice's car were buried beneath several feet of snow. Even if their cars had been accessible, the state had closed the roads to all but essential personnel. They called it the "storm of the century" for a reason.

Sparky lived within walking distance of the library, but he was elderly, and he was not equipped to power through waist-deep snowdrifts to walk home. So he stayed.

They were safe inside the library. There was plenty of space for them to spread out without invading each other's privacy. They had hot and cold running water and plenty of toilets. There was a soda machine and a candy machine where they could buy candy bars, potato chips, and nuts to sustain them.

But nobody wants to spend days stranded inside a library with two other people.

My mother's friend Alice felt particularly distraught. "Who wants to be stuck at work with the boss? Not me," she told us once the ordeal was over. "I would have done anything to get out of there."

Several days into being stuck at the library with Eunice and Sparky, Alice received a phone call. It was her friend who worked at a funeral home. Her friend said his boss had dispatched him to pick up a body on the highway, and if Alice didn't mind riding with the recently departed, she was welcome to hitch a ride home with him.

Fortunately for Alice, she lived near the funeral home. It was the perfect solution.

At first, Alice declined. Riding with a corpse didn't appeal to her. However, her teenage son and all the comforts of home were calling out to her, and she wanted to get out of that library. Besides, they were running out of change for the snack machines, even after raiding the fines that patrons had paid for overdue books.

"Are you sure you don't want me to pick you up?" Alice's friend asked. "The roads are closed to the public because of the state of emergency, but I have special permission to be on the roads because of my job at the funeral home. We're considered essential workers. You won't get another chance like this soon."

Alice reluctantly agreed.

Her friend picked up the deceased first, got the body situated in the back of the hearse, and then drove to the library to fetch Alice.

Alice got into the front seat and suppressed the urge to turn around and look in the back of the hearse.

"It was one of the longest rides of my life," she told us later. "When we got to my house, I finally turned around to look in the back of the car, but there was nothing to see. It was all closed off. Thank goodness. I already felt stressed out enough as it was."

"The dead man was very polite during the entire ride," she joked. "He didn't make a single sound the whole way home, but I wouldn't do it again."

