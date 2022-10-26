Teen sits alone in classroom for 2 weeks after classmates and teachers all take class trip to France without her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When my French teacher announced the entire class was taking a trip to France for two weeks, everyone cheered except me.

I didn't want to go to France for two weeks. I didn't want to go anywhere with my classmates, and I definitely didn't want to share a hotel room with any of them.

The thought of getting on an airplane and leaving the country and being stuck with my classmates for two entire weeks terrified me.

Even as a child, I was a nervous wreck, riddled with anxiety, and introverted to a fault. I would not have made a good traveling companion, but I also knew I didn't have to worry.

There was no way my parents would have agreed to let me go.

I didn't even bother to tell my parents about the class trip. When the teacher handed out permission slips and talked about payment, I remained quiet and still. "This doesn't concern me," I said to myself.

When the day came for my classmates to fly to France, I dutifully showed up at school instead. I walked into my first class of the day. All the seats were empty except mine. I sat in my assigned seat in an empty classroom and read a horror novel.

At the end of the first period, I walked to my second class and to another empty room. "I don't think they thought this through," I told myself. So I sat there, reading a few more chapters of my book until it was time to take a leisurely stroll to the next class.

There was no one there to take attendance, so I could have gone outside to sit on the grass, or up to the library on the top floor, or I could have gone home if I could get a ride. Instead, I went through the entire day alone, which suited me just fine.

This went on for two weeks.

I read books. I doodled. I stood by the window and watched the traffic roll by, but at no time did I bring it to anyone's attention that I was spending every period alone.

The hallways and cafeteria were as crowded as ever. The teachers and students unrelated to my class trip were still carrying on, business as usual. I attended assemblies in the school auditorium with the rest of the school, and I sang with the choir four times per week. Other than that, I was on my own, and I loved it.

It was like being on vacation.

I don't regret not going to France. I don't care about the La tour Eiffel. I'm sure it's a marvelous sight, but it would not have been worth it for me given my anxiety disorder and me not having any friends from class with whom to spend my time in Paris.

Spending two weeks in peace and quiet suited me much better. I was sorry to see my classmates return.

