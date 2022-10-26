Schoolteacher mocks teen cashier's 'integrity' and 'honesty' for declining an expired 15-cent coupon

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

During my senior year of high school, my best friend and I decided to get part-time jobs after school. We thought it would be fun to enter the workplace and have a little disposable income to bolster our social lives. It was also a good way to meet boys.

On my first night as a grocery store cashier, my high school English teacher got into my line with a carriage filled with groceries. She handed me a fifteen-cent coupon for dishwashing detergent.

I squinted at the coupon and handed it back to her. "Sorry," I said. "This coupon is expired."

She didn't argue; she simply took back the coupon and slipped it back into her purse. When I finished ringing up her purchases, she paid and left the store.

I didn't even know whether she had recognized me outside of English class without my school uniform. As it turned out, she definitely had recognized me.

The following day, in English class, she carried on for nearly half the class about our interaction the previous day.

"I went to the grocery store last night to pick up a few items," she told the class, "and Tracey was the cashier who rang up my groceries. When it was time for me to pay, I handed her a coupon, a tiny little fifteen-cent coupon."

As I sat and listened to her set up her story, I couldn't help but wonder why she felt it necessary to preempt our English lesson for a monologue about her coupon.

"Do you know what she said? Do you know what she said about that tiny little fifteen-cent coupon?"

I'd venture to guess there wasn't a single student in the class who cared what I had said about our eccentric English teacher's tiny little fifteen-cent coupon.

"She handed that coupon right back to me, and she told me it was expired. I said to myself, 'This girl has so much integrity, so much honesty, to give me back my coupon that had just expired a few days earlier.'"

My English teacher stressed the words "integrity" and "honesty," drawing them out as long as she could. She repeated the words several times. "Integrity... honesty."

Thankfully, she didn't require a response. I don't know what I would have said. Maybe I could have told her that every coupon was sorted and reviewed by the office staff at the end of the night, and they would have noticed if I'd taken a recently expired coupon.

It wasn't about my integrity and my honesty, and I wasn't trying to stick it to the English teacher by shaming her for her expired coupon. I was just doing my job.

I don't think she understood that.

I realize ringing up groceries part-time after school didn't seem like an important job to her, but it was important to me. It was part of my process of growing up, and part of that process involved following directions at work.

