Grandma budgeted her weekly expenses using a jar of buttons

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My grandmother saved antique and vintage buttons for decades. She used some of them to match missing buttons on her family's clothes while making repairs, and she used others to budget her money.

Her jar of buttons stood a foot tall. She added buttons to the jar over many decades, three-quarters of a century at least.

My grandfather was a cheapskate, and my grandmother had to answer to him for every penny she spent to pay the bills or buy groceries. Since neither of them had attended school, it wasn't as simple as writing in a checkbook register or keeping a ledger. She couldn't even jot notes on slips of paper. Even if she could have, he wouldn't have been able to read them.

What they could do was count buttons.

My grandmother used the buttons to show her miserly husband exactly where she intended to spend "his" hard-earned money. Only my grandfather worked outside the home; my grandmother worked raising their five children, which, as we all know, can be a thankless task.

While my grandfather spent his money however he pleased, including trips to see his affair partner overseas, he expected my grandmother to be frugal with the household allowance.

It amazed my mother the first time she watched her mother-in-law counting out buttons while sitting cross-legged on the kitchen floor near the stove. My mother watched as my grandmother sat surrounded by little buttons and moved them around like the beads of an abacus that had come untethered.

My grandmother's method worked like a charm. She started out with a budget of twenty buttons. Then she moved three buttons into a separate pile to represent three dollars for the fish market. One button represented a dollar for a loaf of bread and three doughboys, and another button represented a gallon of milk. There were five buttons for the electric bill and three buttons for gas.

She made little piles of buttons to show him where she'd spent the money he'd given her. My grandmother used the buttons to explain why she didn't have enough money left over to pay the rent, which was thirteen buttons. She only had seven buttons left over. That left her six buttons short.

When my grandfather arrived home from work, my grandmother explained the shortage and pressed seven buttons into his palm. That was how she let him know they needed another six dollars to pay the rent. Also, yes, their rent was thirteen bucks per month; my parents were their landlords, so they got a discount, but housing was affordable back then even without renting from family members.

I've often wondered why my grandmother didn't use coins or single dollar bills to budget her money, but that clearly wouldn't work when she didn't have enough money to go around. Besides, from what I've heard, her method worked just fine.