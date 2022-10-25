No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.

When we lived in the city, we always had more than our fair share of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Once we moved out to the suburbs, everything changed. It's like moving to the suburbs puts a damper on how far people are willing to go to get into the Halloween spirit.

Unlike the city, houses don't sprout from every square inch of land. To visit the same number of houses, neighborhood kids would need to walk quadruple the distance to get there.

No one decorates for Halloween in our neighborhood. Parents don't walk their children door to door seeking free candy, and neighbors don't leave the porch lights blazing to lead the way to the front door.

In our neighborhood, it's like Halloween doesn't even exist. I'd be lying if I said I didn't prefer it that way.

I've always been mildly anxious at the thought of children crossing the road in dark costumes, or egging my house. I once had someone toss eggs at my windshield as I was driving. It was Halloween, but I can't be certain they were children.

I think it's a good policy to stick to familiar homes when it comes to trick-or-treating, friends and family only. Of course, my mother never allowed me to go out trick-or-treating when I was a kid. So I may be biased.

In lieu of trick-or-treating myself when I was a kid, I got to hand out candy to the kids who came to our doorstep. It was not the same.

As an adult, I went trick-or-treating twice, without kids, and with mixed results.

When our family first moved to the suburbs, we dutifully stocked up on candy bars and other treats in preparation for the big day. My mother wanted to be prepared for the onslaught of neighborhood kids knocking on our door for candy.

When Halloween came, we got one single trick-or-treater in a little red wagon being pulled by her dad... and it was only three in the afternoon. Surely, that was a sign of things to come. If trick-or-treaters are beginning to arrive by 3 p.m., then we'll be mobbed by sunset, I thought.

I was wrong.

That little girl was the one and only trick-or-treater to grace our doorstep in thirty-two years. After a decade, we stopped buying candy at all. No one missed it because no one came to our house.

My mother is not a fan of Halloween. Not that she's opposed to handing out treats. She's just afraid for the health and well-being of the children.

"If I had a say in the matter, I would make trick-or-treating on Halloween against the law," she told me. "Kids should celebrate in school or at home, anywhere but the porches and doorways of strangers."

What do you think? Do you get a lot of trick-or-treaters on Halloween? Comments are welcome.