Cheapskate millionaire refuses to give out candy on Halloween: 'Tell the kids nobody lives upstairs'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

It's that time of year again when the leaves change color and the air gets a little crisper. Halloween is just around the corner, and kids everywhere are getting excited about trick-or-treating.

This time of year always makes me think of my grandmother, who was poor but loved to share anything she had with anyone who needed it, and my uncle, who had it all and kept it all to himself.

Can you imagine having a rich relative who refuses to spend a penny on anyone, even the neighborhood children, on Halloween? It's hard to believe a man with a multi-million-dollar fortune would hide from trick-or-treaters instead of buying a few bags of fun-size candy to pass out to kids, but that's exactly what one of my relatives did every year on Halloween night.

I'll call him Uncle Ferdinand. Uncle Ferdinand lived upstairs from his mother, who was my grandmother. My grandmother lived on the first floor and happily answered the door to pass out treats when the neighborhood kids showed up in their costumes, but Uncle Ferdinand had other plans.

"Tell the kids nobody lives upstairs," he instructed her. Then he turned off all the lights on the second floor, including the one above the stairs and the second-floor landing.

"Do not let anyone come upstairs," he emphasized, leaving his elderly mother to pass out her candy bars alone while lying to the children about the upstairs apartment being empty. Every year, it was the same thing.

Thankfully, there were plenty of other houses in the neighborhood that were more than happy to give out treats. Nearly every other neighbor kept their porch lights on and answered the door all night long to share their treats.

Only my uncle kept his lights turned off all night, tiptoeing through the dark apartment so as not to alert anyone to the presence of people upstairs. Heaven forbid he should have to pass out candy or resort to tossing quarters in children's pillowcases since he hadn't prepared by purchasing treats.

Despite not buying candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters himself, Uncle Ferdinand always helped himself to my grandmother's candy stash, selecting the largest and tastiest ones for himself. My grandmother was always sure to have his favorite brands on hand, so he would be as happy and satisfied as the neighborhood kids.

After Halloween, if there were leftover candy bars, they always made their way upstairs to the cheapskate millionaire who refused to buy candy for children. Nonetheless, everyone was happy, and that's what matters.

My grandmother was happy that she got to supply candy to the grateful neighborhood kids and her wealthy middle-aged son, and the neighborhood kids and her wealthy middle-aged son were happy they got to enjoy her generosity. It was a win-win.

