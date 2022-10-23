Cheapskate millionaire refuses to give out candy on Halloween: 'Tell the kids nobody lives upstairs'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdnwr_0ijnJZoL00
Photo by Charles Parker/Pexels

It's that time of year again when the leaves change color and the air gets a little crisper. Halloween is just around the corner, and kids everywhere are getting excited about trick-or-treating.

This time of year always makes me think of my grandmother, who was poor but loved to share anything she had with anyone who needed it, and my uncle, who had it all and kept it all to himself.

Can you imagine having a rich relative who refuses to spend a penny on anyone, even the neighborhood children, on Halloween? It's hard to believe a man with a multi-million-dollar fortune would hide from trick-or-treaters instead of buying a few bags of fun-size candy to pass out to kids, but that's exactly what one of my relatives did every year on Halloween night.

I'll call him Uncle Ferdinand. Uncle Ferdinand lived upstairs from his mother, who was my grandmother. My grandmother lived on the first floor and happily answered the door to pass out treats when the neighborhood kids showed up in their costumes, but Uncle Ferdinand had other plans.

"Tell the kids nobody lives upstairs," he instructed her. Then he turned off all the lights on the second floor, including the one above the stairs and the second-floor landing.

"Do not let anyone come upstairs," he emphasized, leaving his elderly mother to pass out her candy bars alone while lying to the children about the upstairs apartment being empty. Every year, it was the same thing.

Thankfully, there were plenty of other houses in the neighborhood that were more than happy to give out treats. Nearly every other neighbor kept their porch lights on and answered the door all night long to share their treats.

Only my uncle kept his lights turned off all night, tiptoeing through the dark apartment so as not to alert anyone to the presence of people upstairs. Heaven forbid he should have to pass out candy or resort to tossing quarters in children's pillowcases since he hadn't prepared by purchasing treats.

Despite not buying candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters himself, Uncle Ferdinand always helped himself to my grandmother's candy stash, selecting the largest and tastiest ones for himself. My grandmother was always sure to have his favorite brands on hand, so he would be as happy and satisfied as the neighborhood kids.

After Halloween, if there were leftover candy bars, they always made their way upstairs to the cheapskate millionaire who refused to buy candy for children. Nonetheless, everyone was happy, and that's what matters.

My grandmother was happy that she got to supply candy to the grateful neighborhood kids and her wealthy middle-aged son, and the neighborhood kids and her wealthy middle-aged son were happy they got to enjoy her generosity. It was a win-win.

Did you go trick-or-treating when you were a kid? What kind of candy will you be passing out this Halloween? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Halloween

Comments / 52

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
202644 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.

Read full story
257 comments

Woman left stranded at work after the 'storm of the century' accepts ride home in a hearse

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at the local public library. It was her day off when the blizzard of '78 struck. So she was safe at home with my father, my older brother, and me. Several of her coworkers weren't as lucky.

Read full story
7 comments

Teen sits alone in classroom for 2 weeks after classmates and teachers all take class trip to France without her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my French teacher announced the entire class was taking a trip to France for two weeks, everyone cheered except me.

Read full story
190 comments

Schoolteacher mocks teen cashier's 'integrity' and 'honesty' for declining an expired 15-cent coupon

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. During my senior year of high school, my best friend and I decided to get part-time jobs after school. We thought it would be fun to enter the workplace and have a little disposable income to bolster our social lives. It was also a good way to meet boys.

Read full story
39 comments

Grandma budgeted her weekly expenses using a jar of buttons

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother saved antique and vintage buttons for decades. She used some of them to match missing buttons on her family's clothes while making repairs, and she used others to budget her money.

Read full story
1 comments

No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.

Read full story
8 comments

What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman refuses to give out 'fun-size' candy at Halloween: 'All kids deserve full-size candy bars'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When it comes to trick or treating, the neighborhood kids know where the good candy is. For example, my grandmother always refused to hand out fun-size candy bars. She didn't think they were very fun at all.

Read full story
142 comments

Woman dumps can of ice-cold beer on her head in pursuit of lustrous locks: 'I just wanted my hair to look better'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Shampoo bottles have overtaken an entire aisle at my local grocery store. The companies who make haircare products have nothing to lose. We all want our hair to look good. So we are always shopping for newer and better products, and companies just keep churning them out like butter.

Read full story
50 comments

Server shouts at customer for reporting a dead cockroach in her food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a busy little office in the city. It was a stressful job, and the only thing I looked forward to was buying lunch every day at a restaurant known for its Italian food.

Read full story
26 comments

A man pretending to be a family member refused to allow a dying man's niece to speak to him on the phone in the hospital

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the hospital. That was nothing new. My uncle had been in and out of the hospital since before I was born. He would rally, go home and live his life, then get sick again and wind up hospitalized.

Read full story
140 comments

Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."

Read full story
154 comments

Woman exchanges her casino habit for free online games and is happier (and richer) for it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. For years, my mother had an affinity for gambling at the local casino. She would spend hours at the casino, playing the slot machines in hopes of hitting it big.

Read full story
5 comments

Man furious when librarian ex-wife opens a library card in his name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked as a part-time librarian in the local public library. One of her co-workers was a divorced woman I'll call Alice.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.

Read full story
73 comments

Grandpa passed away from lung cancer after years working with asbestos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Lung cancer is an insidious disease. My maternal grandfather suffered and died from lung cancer. It started with a backache and a cough. Things were never the same again.

Read full story
14 comments

Woman disgusted when she finds a large rat in her clothes dryer

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. That was my reaction when my family friend told me that a rat had been sitting in her clothes dryer with her clean laundry for an entire month. I couldn't believe that she had didn't notice the rat sooner.

Read full story
20 comments

Girl refuses to learn how to clean and gut fish for her future husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a little girl, I marveled at my mother's ability to clean and gut a fish like it was nothing. I found it gross and horrifying, but it was nonetheless impressive. How could she be so brave?

Read full story
46 comments

How to safely use fireplace ashes as a natural bleach alternative

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the 1950s, everyone in my mother's old neighborhood took their empty gallon glass jugs from Kormon Water back to the local market. The store would give them back two cents for every bottle.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy