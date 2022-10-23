Woman refuses to give out 'fun-size' candy at Halloween: 'All kids deserve full-size candy bars'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When it comes to trick or treating, the neighborhood kids know where the good candy is. For example, my grandmother always refused to hand out fun-size candy bars. She didn't think they were very fun at all.

My grandmother believed kids deserved full-size candy bars at Halloween, not those tiny one-bite bars. "They shouldn't even call them 'bars,'" she'd say. "They're more like samples."

She always purchased the "good" candy bars for the kids who knocked on her door at Halloween every year, and the news spread like wildfire. My grandmother's house was the busiest house on the block that night, and no one ever egged her windows or tossed toilet paper over her shrubs.

My grandmother had a system to help her afford the expensive candy. Every year when the first of September rolled around, she would start buying full-size candy bars and stashing them in her cupboard for the end of October.

She'd go shopping once a week, and add to her candy stash for eight full weeks. That way, by the time Halloween night arrived, she had enough candy to make sure every child in the neighborhood got one. And it spread the financial burden over enough weekly shopping trips that my grandmother barely noticed the expense.

My parents didn't allow me to go trick or treating. So my grandmother always made sure I got the first candy bar from her bounty before the other kids came knocking.

The children who knocked on my grandmother's door always left her front porch grinning and happy with their first, and possibly only, full-size candy bar of the night.

"The trip was worth it," one smiling goblin told my grandmother. That thrilled her.

My grandmother was so pleased to be known as the woman who gave out full-size candy bars. She looked forward to it every year.

I think she looked forward to Halloween even more than the kids did.

There's nothing wrong with fun-size candy. It's just right for a mouthful of treat, especially for a grown-up on a diet who's watching their calories. But kids appreciate having a candy bar that's bigger than half a mouthful.

My grandmother knew the trick-or-treaters who left her house would wave over the other kids and let them in on the secret of the best candy bars in the neighborhood. Her reputation preceded her, and she liked it that way.

On that day of the year, she felt special. Of course, her family knew the truth. She was special every day of the year. Not just Halloween.

What do you think? What kind of candy do you hand out for Halloween? Full-size, fun-size, or something else entirely like small bags of potato chips or stickers, pencils, and pencil toppers?

Did you get full-size or fun-size candy bars when you were a kid?

