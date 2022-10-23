Woman dumps can of ice-cold beer on her head in pursuit of lustrous locks: 'I just wanted my hair to look better'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Shampoo bottles have overtaken an entire aisle at my local grocery store. The companies who make haircare products have nothing to lose. We all want our hair to look good. So we are always shopping for newer and better products, and companies just keep churning them out like butter.

Do you want your hair to shimmer and shine? There's a shampoo for that.

Do you want soft and bouncy hair? There's a shampoo for that, too.

How would you like to revive those curls of yours? They have a shampoo that can fulfill your hair fantasy, whatever it is.

When I go shampoo shopping, I spend at least twenty to thirty minutes in the haircare aisle. I have to read the back of every bottle to learn what it can do for me.

I wasn't always like that. I used to use whatever shampoo and conditioner I could find for under a dollar each. Then I went through a phase where I only used conditioner, no shampoo, after reading it would make my hair curly. It didn't make my hair any curlier, but it sure made it greasy. My scalp was like an oil slick.

One time, I heard rinsing your hair with a can of beer would give it body and shine. I grabbed a can of beer from the fridge where my mother kept it for cooking. After shampooing and showering, I upended the ice-cold can of beer onto my head.

The cold was shocking, and I smelled like a brewery for the next twenty-four hours, but I didn't get hair that was visibly bouncier or shinier. All I got was the chills.

Another time, I ran out of shampoo and decided to improvise. I scoured the house for anything that might make a suitable substitute for shampoo. After rejecting laundry detergent and car wash gel, I happened upon my mother's liquid for dishes. It was called Sunlight.

The Sunlight liquid for dishes smelled heavenly. It had a light, pleasant citrus and lemon scent. I thought it was the perfect option until it burned my eyes. I can't complain; I wasn't using the product according to the directions on the label. So I had no one to blame but myself for my bloodshot eyes.

I just wanted my hair to look better.

Sunlight may be good for dishes, but it was not good for my vision. I clamped my eyes shut and resisted the impulse to yelp in agony. After rinsing my eyes until the water ran cold, I swore never to improvise when it came to hair care products again.

On top of my burning eyes, my hair looked terrible. The dishwashing detergent left my hair a snarled, tangled mess that was indeed clean and teemed with the fragrance of lemons. If I ever find a real shampoo that smells that good, I'm all in.

Have you ever used an unconventional method of washing your hair? Comments are welcome.