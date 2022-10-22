Server shouts at customer for reporting a dead cockroach in her food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked in a busy little office in the city. It was a stressful job, and the only thing I looked forward to was buying lunch every day at a restaurant known for its Italian food.

They served fish and chips on Fridays, but if I bought lunch there on any other day of the week, I'd get a saucy meatball sub with cheese. It was so big and juicy that I had to eat it with a fork and a knife.

One Wednesday afternoon, I phoned in an order for a meatball sub, waited five minutes, and then walked the block and a half from the office to the restaurant to pick up my food. I carried the hot steaming bag back to the office and settled into the break room to eat my saucy, cheesy, sloppy sub.

When I was halfway done, I sliced a meatball in half with my fork and found a cockroach right in the center. It was dead, obviously. That didn't make it much better.

I felt so sad. I really wanted to finish my lunch, but clearly, that wasn't an option. The owner of the restaurant answered the phone when I called. I knew him well from my multiple weekly trips to pick up meatball subs or fish and chips, depending on the day of the week.

"Do you want me to bring it back so you can see it for yourself?" I asked after explaining the situation.

"No. No," he replied. "I believe you. The next time you come in, I can either give you a full refund or the meal of your choice without charge."

"I'll just take the meal," I said.

The following Friday, I called in my order and told the server who answered the phone that the owner had said there'd be no charge due to the cockroach incident.

When I went to pick up my food, the owner handed it to me personally, apologized profusely for what had happened, and thanked me for giving him a chance to make it right.

He turned to go back into the kitchen, and I turned to walk out the door. Just then, the server came barreling toward me. She was yelling at the top of her lungs, calling me a liar for saying I'd found a cockroach in my food.

"Where is it?" she asked. "If there was a cockroach in your food, then you should have brought it back so we could see it."

"I offered to bring the food with the cockroach back, but the owner said he didn't need me to do that," I replied. "He said it was fine, and he believed me."

"Yeah, well, the next time you get a cockroach in your food, you better bring it back so we can see it," she retorted angrily.

"Fine," I replied. I couldn't believe the woman wanted to have this conversation in front of the other customers, who were listening intently. "The next time I get a cockroach in my food, I'll bring it back."

I never returned, but I did eat my fish and chips. Every bite.

What would you have done? Comments welcome.