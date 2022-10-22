Server shouts at customer for reporting a dead cockroach in her food

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oCj4_0iiy2Pz100
Photo by MART PRODUCTION/Pexels

I worked in a busy little office in the city. It was a stressful job, and the only thing I looked forward to was buying lunch every day at a restaurant known for its Italian food.

They served fish and chips on Fridays, but if I bought lunch there on any other day of the week, I'd get a saucy meatball sub with cheese. It was so big and juicy that I had to eat it with a fork and a knife.

One Wednesday afternoon, I phoned in an order for a meatball sub, waited five minutes, and then walked the block and a half from the office to the restaurant to pick up my food. I carried the hot steaming bag back to the office and settled into the break room to eat my saucy, cheesy, sloppy sub.

When I was halfway done, I sliced a meatball in half with my fork and found a cockroach right in the center. It was dead, obviously. That didn't make it much better.

I felt so sad. I really wanted to finish my lunch, but clearly, that wasn't an option. The owner of the restaurant answered the phone when I called. I knew him well from my multiple weekly trips to pick up meatball subs or fish and chips, depending on the day of the week.

"Do you want me to bring it back so you can see it for yourself?" I asked after explaining the situation.

"No. No," he replied. "I believe you. The next time you come in, I can either give you a full refund or the meal of your choice without charge."

"I'll just take the meal," I said.

The following Friday, I called in my order and told the server who answered the phone that the owner had said there'd be no charge due to the cockroach incident.

When I went to pick up my food, the owner handed it to me personally, apologized profusely for what had happened, and thanked me for giving him a chance to make it right.

He turned to go back into the kitchen, and I turned to walk out the door. Just then, the server came barreling toward me. She was yelling at the top of her lungs, calling me a liar for saying I'd found a cockroach in my food.

"Where is it?" she asked. "If there was a cockroach in your food, then you should have brought it back so we could see it."

"I offered to bring the food with the cockroach back, but the owner said he didn't need me to do that," I replied. "He said it was fine, and he believed me."

"Yeah, well, the next time you get a cockroach in your food, you better bring it back so we can see it," she retorted angrily.

"Fine," I replied. I couldn't believe the woman wanted to have this conversation in front of the other customers, who were listening intently. "The next time I get a cockroach in my food, I'll bring it back."

I never returned, but I did eat my fish and chips. Every bite.

What would you have done? Comments welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Food# Work

Comments / 26

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
202644 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.

Read full story
257 comments

Woman left stranded at work after the 'storm of the century' accepts ride home in a hearse

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at the local public library. It was her day off when the blizzard of '78 struck. So she was safe at home with my father, my older brother, and me. Several of her coworkers weren't as lucky.

Read full story
7 comments

Teen sits alone in classroom for 2 weeks after classmates and teachers all take class trip to France without her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my French teacher announced the entire class was taking a trip to France for two weeks, everyone cheered except me.

Read full story
190 comments

Schoolteacher mocks teen cashier's 'integrity' and 'honesty' for declining an expired 15-cent coupon

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. During my senior year of high school, my best friend and I decided to get part-time jobs after school. We thought it would be fun to enter the workplace and have a little disposable income to bolster our social lives. It was also a good way to meet boys.

Read full story
39 comments

Grandma budgeted her weekly expenses using a jar of buttons

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother saved antique and vintage buttons for decades. She used some of them to match missing buttons on her family's clothes while making repairs, and she used others to budget her money.

Read full story
1 comments

No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.

Read full story
8 comments

What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.

Read full story
10 comments

Cheapskate millionaire refuses to give out candy on Halloween: 'Tell the kids nobody lives upstairs'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of year again when the leaves change color and the air gets a little crisper. Halloween is just around the corner, and kids everywhere are getting excited about trick-or-treating.

Read full story
52 comments

Woman refuses to give out 'fun-size' candy at Halloween: 'All kids deserve full-size candy bars'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When it comes to trick or treating, the neighborhood kids know where the good candy is. For example, my grandmother always refused to hand out fun-size candy bars. She didn't think they were very fun at all.

Read full story
142 comments

Woman dumps can of ice-cold beer on her head in pursuit of lustrous locks: 'I just wanted my hair to look better'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Shampoo bottles have overtaken an entire aisle at my local grocery store. The companies who make haircare products have nothing to lose. We all want our hair to look good. So we are always shopping for newer and better products, and companies just keep churning them out like butter.

Read full story
50 comments

A man pretending to be a family member refused to allow a dying man's niece to speak to him on the phone in the hospital

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the hospital. That was nothing new. My uncle had been in and out of the hospital since before I was born. He would rally, go home and live his life, then get sick again and wind up hospitalized.

Read full story
140 comments

Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."

Read full story
154 comments

Woman exchanges her casino habit for free online games and is happier (and richer) for it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. For years, my mother had an affinity for gambling at the local casino. She would spend hours at the casino, playing the slot machines in hopes of hitting it big.

Read full story
5 comments

Man furious when librarian ex-wife opens a library card in his name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked as a part-time librarian in the local public library. One of her co-workers was a divorced woman I'll call Alice.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.

Read full story
73 comments

Grandpa passed away from lung cancer after years working with asbestos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Lung cancer is an insidious disease. My maternal grandfather suffered and died from lung cancer. It started with a backache and a cough. Things were never the same again.

Read full story
14 comments

Woman disgusted when she finds a large rat in her clothes dryer

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. That was my reaction when my family friend told me that a rat had been sitting in her clothes dryer with her clean laundry for an entire month. I couldn't believe that she had didn't notice the rat sooner.

Read full story
20 comments

Girl refuses to learn how to clean and gut fish for her future husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a little girl, I marveled at my mother's ability to clean and gut a fish like it was nothing. I found it gross and horrifying, but it was nonetheless impressive. How could she be so brave?

Read full story
46 comments

How to safely use fireplace ashes as a natural bleach alternative

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the 1950s, everyone in my mother's old neighborhood took their empty gallon glass jugs from Kormon Water back to the local market. The store would give them back two cents for every bottle.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy