A man pretending to be a family member refused to allow a dying man's niece to speak to him on the phone in the hospital

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My uncle was in the hospital. That was nothing new. My uncle had been in and out of the hospital since before I was born. He would rally, go home and live his life, then get sick again and wind up hospitalized.

During the last hospitalization of his life, I called the telephone in the hospital room where he lay attempting to rally once more. A man with an unfamiliar voice answered the phone.

I assumed the man was a nurse or other hospital employee. "May I speak with [name of uncle]?" I asked the voice at the other end of the line.

"No," he replied. "He can't come to the phone right now. He's in the hospital."

Something about that response irritated me immediately. "I know he's in the hospital," I replied. "That's why I called the telephone in his hospital room... at the hospital. May I speak with him, please?"

"He's resting right now," the man replied.

In the meantime, I could hear my uncle speaking in the background. I knew he was resting, but I also knew he was awake and chatting it up with the other people in the room. I was certain he would talk to me on the phone if someone would just hand it to him.

"Who is this?" I finally asked, trying not to let my impatience shine through.

"This is his nephew," the man replied.

That's when I realized that someone was pretending to be a family member in order to keep people from speaking to my uncle. I didn't know what his motives were, but it was really frustrating and upsetting.

"Oh," I said. Then I began ticking off the names of my cousins, one by one. "Is this Andrew?"

"No."

"Aaron?"

"No."

"Wilbur? Gene? Henry?"

He cut me off and said that my uncle was asleep and couldn't be disturbed.

I tried to explain I just wanted to check in, but the man wouldn't budge. I started to get suspicious, so I asked the man for his name.

He hesitated for a moment before saying, "This is his nephew, Daniel."

"Daniel? He doesn't have a nephew by that name," I responded.

"How do you know he doesn't?" the man asked.

"Because this is his niece," I replied.

Daniel turned out to be the boyfriend of one of my female cousins who had inserted himself into the family without my knowledge. I'd never met him and had no reason to expect he'd answer the phone in my uncle's hospital room pretending to be a family member. I still can't understand it.

Sadly, my uncle passed away before I could visit him in person. That's if his "nephew" allowed me into the room to visit.

Daniel and my cousin broke up before I ever had the chance to meet him, and that was fine by me. I've never forgiven him for lying to keep me from speaking to my uncle in his last days.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.