Woman fails to convince her daughter to learn how to clean and gut fish for her future husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When I was a little girl, I marveled at my mother's ability to clean and gut a fish like it was nothing. I found it gross and horrifying, but it was nonetheless impressive. How could she be so brave?

"I could never do that," I'd tell her, standing in the kitchen of my childhood home. I'd position myself so I couldn't see most of what was happening in the stainless steel sink.

"You can, and you will," my mother always replied.

"No, I won't."

"You'll have to do it for your husband," my mother told me. "What will you do if your husband wants to eat fish for dinner?"

"He can do it himself," I reasoned.

This went on for nearly two decades. As I grew into my teens, my mother became even more adamant that my future husband would want me to clean, cut, and fry fish for dinner.

I always insisted that I would not marry a man who would expect me to provide such services, and I thought she was rather odd for insisting that all men require their wives to gut fish.

Of course, a little background on my mother might clear that up. She was born and raised in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean, and she married a man who was born and raised in another fishing village on a separate island that was also in the Atlantic Ocean.

So, I suppose fish runs in their blood.

I was born and raised within walking distance of a McDonald's.

The man I married never once asked me to clean, gut, or fry fish for dinner. We were married for nearly five years, and the subject of gutting fish never came up once. He never even went fishing, despite what my mother raised me to believe. That was a plus because my mother had also spent years trying to convince me that my future husband would expect me to put worms on the hook for him when he went fishing.

"It's just what a good wife does," she said.

There's something about fish that just doesn't sit right with me. Maybe it's the slimy skin or the way their eyes seem to follow you as you walk by, even when they're dead. Or maybe it's because they always seem to smack their lips as if they're thinking about taking a bite out of you.

Whatever the reason, I just can't see myself ever cleaning and gutting a fish, let alone frying it for dinner. The thought of touching a fish, let alone eating one, makes my skin crawl. So, I'll stick to chicken and steak. Thank you very much. But I won't be butchering cows and plucking chickens myself, either.

Besides, my mother was wrong. I've never had to gut a fish for a man, and I think it's safe to say I never will. If that's true love, I want no part of it.

