Entire family develops mysterious cough after switching to aerosol deodorant spray, company responds with 10 free cans

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels

When I was growing up, the entire family shared a single can of aerosol deodorant spray. None of us thought it was weird. We shared one small bathroom, and we kept the can of deodorant on the windowsill above the back of the toilet tank. It was a convenient central location for all of us.

We all liked the same scents and given the limited shelf space available for toiletries, it just made sense to share. So when one of us switched to a new deodorant, we all switched by default.

That was right around the time we all came down with a mysterious cough. One after another, every family member got sick.

My mother took us kids to the pediatrician, but he said the origin of the cough had him stumped. He wrote a prescription for cough syrup and sent us on our way. The cough syrup didn't help.

Oddly, we all started coughing in the morning, tapering off by afternoon. By evening, we thought we were fine. In the morning, we all started coughing again.

Then one day, the nozzle popped off the top of the aerosol spray can of deodorant and rolled under the heater. We couldn't find it, not even with a flashlight.

No one would get to wear deodorant that day. It was the only can of deodorant in the house. No one coughed that day, either. By the time we went to bed that night, we were all deodorant-free and cough-free.

My mother was the first to make the connection. She figured out the source of the cough was that can of deodorant spray and the lingering cloud of it that filled our bathroom every morning as we got ready for our day, one by one.

We ditched the communal deodorant and switched to stick deodorant with each of us getting our very own tube to keep wherever we wanted.

My mother wrote a letter to the company that made the offending deodorant, and they were very accommodating. They sent her coupons for ten free cans of the stuff. We didn't use any of them.

These days, I have my own bathroom and my own stick of deodorant. I would never dream of sharing it with anyone. I've come to realize that sharing personal hygiene products is just gross. No thank you. I'll stick to using my own deodorant, thank you very much.

The experience made us all a lot more careful about the products we use and the chemicals we're exposed to. It's something we still talk about today, years later. That's how we learned that sometimes, the simplest things can have a big impact on our health.

If anyone in my family starts coughing for no apparent reason, I'm the first one to suspect an aerosol or something else we might have inhaled. I'm particularly sensitive to bug spray, for example.

Do you have a story about a time when you or someone you know had an experience with a product or chemical that had unexpected consequences? Share it in the comments.

