Man spares no expense to treat beloved German shepherd with arthritis

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPGbs_0idXcSkv00
Photo by Inge Van den Heuvel:

Arthritis in canines can be crippling. I know because the family dog had a crippling case of arthritis when I was growing up, and watching him suffer was heartbreaking. His name was Snoopy. He was a German shepherd, and he was the sweetest, gentlest animal I've ever met.

My father loved that dog with all his heart, and he was determined to do anything he could to ease the family pet's suffering. He spared no expense in treatments and visits to the vet.

Toward the end of Snoopy's life, we asked the vet what we could do to help our beloved pet. The vet said he would need to have treatments twice per week to alleviate his arthritis pain and help him with his mobility.

When my mother said it would be difficult to load Snoopy into the car twice a week due to his large size, coupled with his deteriorating condition, difficulty walking, and inability to hop into the back seat of the car on his own, the vet offered an alternative.

He said they could pick Snoopy up in a van twice per week, treat him, keep him overnight for observation, and return him in the morning. It was expensive, but when my mother told my father the price, he shrugged it off. "Anything for Snoopy," he said.

Through it all, Snoopy made me into a better person. He taught me patience, and he showed me unconditional love as he licked away my tears after breakups and bad days at school. He reminded me that no matter how tough life gets, there's always someone waiting at home who loves you unconditionally, and that's priceless.

The treatments helped for a few months. Twice a week, the veterinary van would pick up our crippled dog. In the morning, they'd return a dog that was a little more steady on his legs and closer to what he'd been in younger, better days.

By the time his next treatment rolled around, he could barely walk again.

This went on for approximately six months before the vet gave us the bad news. The treatments were no longer working, and we'd need to decide to have the dog put to sleep or risk extending his suffering for nothing.

Even though my father was the dog's biggest fan, my mother was the dog's caretaker. She was the one tasked with the difficult job of telling my father the bad news and convincing him to let go for the sake of the dog's comfort.

My father agreed, but under one condition: he didn't want to know when it was happening. So one day, my father left for work, and when he returned, his dog was gone forever. At least Snoopy wasn't suffering any longer, and he was finally at peace.

Dogs truly are man's best friend. They provide us with companionship, unconditional love, and endless hours of entertainment. They also have the power to change our lives for the better—as Snoopy did for me. If you've been thinking about getting a dog but have been on the fence about it, I say go for it. You won't regret it.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Pets# Animals

Comments / 24

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
201130 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Cheapskate millionaire refuses to give out candy on Halloween: 'Tell the kids nobody lives upstairs'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of year again when the leaves change color and the air gets a little crisper. Halloween is just around the corner, and kids everywhere are getting excited about trick-or-treating.

Read full story
14 comments

Woman refuses to give out 'fun-size' candy at Halloween: 'All kids deserve full-size candy bars'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When it comes to trick or treating, the neighborhood kids know where the good candy is. For example, my grandmother always refused to hand out fun-size candy bars. She didn't think they were very fun at all.

Read full story
39 comments

Woman dumps can of ice-cold beer on her head in pursuit of lustrous locks: 'I just wanted my hair to look better'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Shampoo bottles have overtaken an entire aisle at my local grocery store. The companies who make haircare products have nothing to lose. We all want our hair to look good. So we are always shopping for newer and better products, and companies just keep churning them out like butter.

Read full story
5 comments

Server shouts at customer for reporting a dead cockroach in her food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a busy little office in the city. It was a stressful job, and the only thing I looked forward to was buying lunch every day at a restaurant known for its Italian food.

Read full story
19 comments

A man pretending to be a family member refused to allow a dying man's niece to speak to him on the phone in the hospital

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the hospital. That was nothing new. My uncle had been in and out of the hospital since before I was born. He would rally, go home and live his life, then get sick again and wind up hospitalized.

Read full story
91 comments

Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."

Read full story
131 comments

Woman exchanges her casino habit for free online games and is happier (and richer) for it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. For years, my mother had an affinity for gambling at the local casino. She would spend hours at the casino, playing the slot machines in hopes of hitting it big.

Read full story
5 comments

Man furious when librarian ex-wife opens a library card in his name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked as a part-time librarian in the local public library. One of her co-workers was a divorced woman I'll call Alice.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.

Read full story
50 comments

Grandpa passed away from lung cancer after years working with asbestos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Lung cancer is an insidious disease. My maternal grandfather suffered and died from lung cancer. It started with a backache and a cough. Things were never the same again.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman disgusted when she finds a large rat in her clothes dryer

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. That was my reaction when my family friend told me that a rat had been sitting in her clothes dryer with her clean laundry for an entire month. I couldn't believe that she had didn't notice the rat sooner.

Read full story
16 comments

Girl refuses to learn how to clean and gut fish for her future husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a little girl, I marveled at my mother's ability to clean and gut a fish like it was nothing. I found it gross and horrifying, but it was nonetheless impressive. How could she be so brave?

Read full story
41 comments

How to safely use fireplace ashes as a natural bleach alternative

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the 1950s, everyone in my mother's old neighborhood took their empty gallon glass jugs from Kormon Water back to the local market. The store would give them back two cents for every bottle.

Read full story
5 comments

Entire family develops mysterious cough after switching to aerosol deodorant spray, company responds with 10 free cans

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, the entire family shared a single can of aerosol deodorant spray. None of us thought it was weird. We shared one small bathroom, and we kept the can of deodorant on the windowsill above the back of the toilet tank. It was a convenient central location for all of us.

Read full story
98 comments

Woman pretends not to recognize man she dated for a year: 'Well, this is awkward'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It wasn't my finest moment. I dated a man for a year. A decade later, I pretended not to recognize him during a lengthy and embarrassing customer service encounter at the store where I worked as a head cashier.

Read full story
40 comments

A man drove 100 miles to take me on a date and then ghosted me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. We met on a boat, which seemed appropriate since he spent most of his time working on the open seas. It's not as glamorous as it sounds. He was an employee on a ferry than ran multiple times per day.

Read full story
43 comments

Newlywed cooks whole fish without gutting and cleaning them and serves to unsuspecting husband and in-laws for dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. You've heard stories about people cooking a whole turkey in the oven without removing the paper or plastic pouch containing the entrails.

Read full story
606 comments

Man refuses to take girlfriend out to eat in public: 'He took me to McDonald's once'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's the kind of love that you never forget, no matter how much time passes. It's the love that stays with you forever.

Read full story
127 comments

Man refuses to allow teen daughter to date boy who hitched a ride on the back of his truck

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I grew up with overprotective parents. My father especially ruled the family with an iron fist. He was a tough man, and he was painfully strict. So when I first became interested in boys, I was terrified of how my father would react.

Read full story
66 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy