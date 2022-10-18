Man spares no expense to treat beloved German shepherd with arthritis

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Arthritis in canines can be crippling. I know because the family dog had a crippling case of arthritis when I was growing up, and watching him suffer was heartbreaking. His name was Snoopy. He was a German shepherd, and he was the sweetest, gentlest animal I've ever met.

My father loved that dog with all his heart, and he was determined to do anything he could to ease the family pet's suffering. He spared no expense in treatments and visits to the vet.

Toward the end of Snoopy's life, we asked the vet what we could do to help our beloved pet. The vet said he would need to have treatments twice per week to alleviate his arthritis pain and help him with his mobility.

When my mother said it would be difficult to load Snoopy into the car twice a week due to his large size, coupled with his deteriorating condition, difficulty walking, and inability to hop into the back seat of the car on his own, the vet offered an alternative.

He said they could pick Snoopy up in a van twice per week, treat him, keep him overnight for observation, and return him in the morning. It was expensive, but when my mother told my father the price, he shrugged it off. "Anything for Snoopy," he said.

Through it all, Snoopy made me into a better person. He taught me patience, and he showed me unconditional love as he licked away my tears after breakups and bad days at school. He reminded me that no matter how tough life gets, there's always someone waiting at home who loves you unconditionally, and that's priceless.

The treatments helped for a few months. Twice a week, the veterinary van would pick up our crippled dog. In the morning, they'd return a dog that was a little more steady on his legs and closer to what he'd been in younger, better days.

By the time his next treatment rolled around, he could barely walk again.

This went on for approximately six months before the vet gave us the bad news. The treatments were no longer working, and we'd need to decide to have the dog put to sleep or risk extending his suffering for nothing.

Even though my father was the dog's biggest fan, my mother was the dog's caretaker. She was the one tasked with the difficult job of telling my father the bad news and convincing him to let go for the sake of the dog's comfort.

My father agreed, but under one condition: he didn't want to know when it was happening. So one day, my father left for work, and when he returned, his dog was gone forever. At least Snoopy wasn't suffering any longer, and he was finally at peace.

Dogs truly are man's best friend. They provide us with companionship, unconditional love, and endless hours of entertainment. They also have the power to change our lives for the better—as Snoopy did for me. If you've been thinking about getting a dog but have been on the fence about it, I say go for it. You won't regret it.

