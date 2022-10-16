Newlywed cooks whole fish without gutting and cleaning them and serves to unsuspecting husband and in-laws for dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

You've heard stories about people cooking a whole turkey in the oven without removing the paper or plastic pouch containing the entrails.

Every year, millions of Americans cook a turkey in the oven. And every year, there are stories about people who forget to remove the paper or plastic pouch containing the entrails before cooking the bird. As a result, the turkey ends up being cooked with the entrails still inside.

Of course, these stories always end with a comedy of errors as the unfortunate cooks realize their mistake too late. In some cases, they've even served the turkey to their guests without realizing what they've done. Needless to say, it's not a pretty sight.

For one of my hapless relatives, it wasn't a whole turkey but a dozen fresh mackerel that caused the trouble.

A newlywed family member wanted to cook a special dinner for her husband and her in-laws. She decided to make his favorite meal, fried fish. To be more specific, his favorite meal was fried mackerel, just like his mother used to make.

Unfortunately, she had never cooked fried mackerel before. Clearly, she figured it couldn't be that difficult because she drove to the local neighborhood fish market and bought a dozen mackerel to fry in oil and serve with a sauce made of hot red crushed peppers, or what some people refer to as pepper relish.

It's always a good policy to ask when you don't know what you're doing. In this case, she could have asked her mother-in-law, who lived directly upstairs from her, how to prepare the fish. Instead, she decided to wing it.

As they say, pride goes before a fall.

She lightly dredged the fish in flour and fried them in hot oil, innards, and all. Fish guts aren't edible. Furthermore, they're disgusting. She plated them anyhow.

Blissfully ignorant of the horror she was about to unleash on her unsuspecting husband and in-laws, the woman served the fish. Everyone sat down to eat and stared at the bloated fried fish. Something was clearly wrong.

The woman's husband and her in-laws exchanged nervous glances. They were shocked and speechless. They attempted to dig into the improperly prepared meal in unison. It was impossible.

Her mother-in-law was the first to throw in the proverbial towel. She stood from the table. "I'm going upstairs to cook dinner," she said. "You're all welcome to join me."

Three of the four members of the dinner party went upstairs to await a freshly cooked meal while the fourth remained downstairs with her tail between her legs, sulking.

"I had to throw away all the fish, but I couldn't admit I went to bed hungry," she told me, years later.

The moral of the story is to always ask for help when you're not sure how to do something. It's better to be safe than sorry. And, when in doubt, throw the fish out.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.