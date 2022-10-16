Man refuses to take girlfriend out to eat in public: 'He took me to McDonald's once'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

First love is special.

It's the kind of love that you never forget, no matter how much time passes. It's the love that stays with you forever.

First love is special because it's the first time you experience all of those intense emotions. It's the first time you feel like you're truly in love. And it's the first time you realize that love is the most important thing in your life.

First love is also special because it's the first time you learn about heartbreak. You learn that love isn't always easy, and that sometimes it doesn't work out the way you want it to. But even though it can be painful, you wouldn't trade those memories for anything.

First love is special because it's the start of a journey. It's the beginning of a lifetime of learning and growing. And it's a reminder that love is worth fighting for, no matter what.

So if you're lucky enough to find yourself in first love, cherish it. Enjoy every moment, good and bad. And don't take it for granted. Because first love is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing.

I'll never forget my first love. I thought he was the one. And I was sure that our love would last forever.

He was twenty-one and had his own car, a secondhand Camaro. He worked at a gas station and wore a grease-stained uniform. He was tall and thin, with dark hair that fell into his eyes.

I was seventeen and still in high school. I had never been in love before, and I was head-over-heels for him.

We were from different worlds, but we didn't care. We spent every moment we could together, and we were happy.

Every Saturday, I'd walk five blocks to our meeting spot, the local convenience store, and I'd wait for him to pick me up so we could walk in the park.

At night, we would drive around town, talking and laughing. We'd listen to music on the radio and dream about our future together. Sometimes, we walked along the shoreline and collected seashells.

We'd eat chips and drink Pepsi in his car, but he never took me out to eat in public.

He took me to McDonald's once. So I can't say he never bought me a proper meal if you consider a value meal a proper meal. But we didn't even eat our burgers and fries inside the fast-food restaurant. We ate outside in the parking lot, in the car.

We broke up after nearly a year together. After a long hot summer, we cooled down like the weather. By the time we broke up officially, we hadn't seen each other in months.

I still wonder why he wouldn't take me out to eat in public. I never asked, but I wish I had. Was it an oversight? Or was it intentional? Did he have some kind of hangup about eating in public, or was there some reason he didn't want to be seen eating in public with me?

I guess I'll never know.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.