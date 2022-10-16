Man refuses to allow teen daughter to date boy who hitched a ride on the back of his truck

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I grew up with overprotective parents. My father especially ruled the family with an iron fist. He was a tough man, and he was painfully strict. So when I first became interested in boys, I was terrified of how my father would react.

When I told my mother the boy who lived up the street a block from us had asked me out on a date, she replied I could go—as long as my father said it was okay. I knew that was never going to happen.

My father got home from work a few hours later and I nervously asked him if I could go out on a date with the neighborhood boy. He looked at me and said, "Absolutely not."

"But why?" I protested. "He's a perfectly nice boy."

"He's the one who hitched a ride on the back of my truck," he replied.

I groaned inwardly; I remembered the incident. My father had been driving his work truck up the hill that was our street.

That boy was riding his skateboard at the bottom of the hill and saw my father's truck as a quick way to get uphill faster and with less effort. Still on his skateboard, he grabbed onto the tailgate of my father's truck and hitched a ride.

My father honked his horn, opened his window, and shouted angrily for the skateboarder to let go, but he held on tight until my father pulled into the driveway of our house. Then the boy rode his skateboard the rest of the way home under his own power.

My father was livid. He told us the story, eyes flashing with anger.

I had no way of knowing that same boy would ask me on a date six months later.

"I don't want you going out with him," my father said firmly.

"But why?" I asked again.

"Because he's a troublemaker," my father replied. "And I don't want my daughter dating any troublemakers."

I didn't argue with him; I knew it was pointless. My father had made up his mind, and that was that.

The boy came by a little while later to see if I could go out with him.

I told him what my father had said. The boy looked disappointed but didn't say anything.

"I'm sorry," I said. "My father is really strict."

"It's okay," the boy replied. "Maybe some other time."

But there was never any other time. A few weeks later, we moved away and I never saw that boy again.

I often wonder what might have happened if my father had allowed me to go out with him. Would we have dated for a while and then broken up? Or would we have stayed together and eventually gotten married?

I'll never know. All I know is that my father's overprotectiveness cost me the chance to find out.

