My family is obsessed with the 'death time clock' displaying the time of death of the dearly departed beside the coffin

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNocS_0iaL9VtX00
Photo by Arina Krasnikova/Pexels

At every wake I have ever attended, there has been what I affectionately like to call the "death time clock."

My father's side of the family is morbidly addicted to the death time clock. Whenever someone in the family passes away, someone orders one of these oversize, gaudy, pseudo-lovely, macabre floral arrangements.

My father's relatives don't care how much it costs. Every deceased family member must have a death time clock present at their wake. They will even get into heated arguments about which of them has the honor of paying for the clock, and woe to anyone who delivers a clock that doesn't meet the high standards of all the survivors.

But do we really need to know what time the dearly departed dearly departed?

I don't think we do.

The family's preoccupation with this floral death clock leads them to fiddle-faddle with the paper and plastic clockface throughout the duration of the wake, making sure the time of death is precisely accurate.

My mother has attended many wakes where the death clock was present, many more than I have. So I asked her a question.

"How do they know the time of death?"

I had imagined people asking the closest surviving relative for a peek at the death certificate, but my mother pointed out that the funeral home gets a copy of the death certificate. They are the ones tasked with setting the clock.

Then it's up to the family members to tinker with it till it looks "just right." This often takes upwards of eight hours.

I also asked my mother how she would describe the floral nightmare for those who have never seen one. She is not a fan.

"People who send these clocks to a funeral home should have to pay a hefty fine. That piece of junk is about the ugliest floral arrangement they have ever thought of putting together at the florist shop. In case you are not familiar with it, let me see if I can describe that piece of trash," my mother said.

"They make the clock face of paper, and the clock has plastic or cardboard hands that are set to the time of the person's death. Then they surround the cheap plastic-and-paper clock with a few not-so-very-handsome flowers. How does that sound to you? Pretty disgusting, I'd say. The price is always more than any of the other flower arrangements, too."

Although some people might find the death time clock to be nothing more than a tacky and gaudy floral arrangement, it can serve an important purpose for the family of the deceased. This macabre floral arrangement is used as a way to memorialize their loved ones and ensure that they are always remembered. Although some people may find this type of funeral decoration to be in poor taste, it is clear that there is a deep emotional connection that drives my family's obsession with these clocks.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

