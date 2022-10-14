Woman refuses to allow childcare worker to console a sobbing 4-year-old girl

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I've held more low-paying jobs than I can count, and I worked at some of them longer than I care to remember. Fortunately, many of those jobs were blissfully short, including a two-week stint as a childcare worker.

I should have known childcare wasn't for me. For starters, I don't actually enjoy the company of children. However, I was desperate to leave my job as a department store cashier, and I was taking early child development classes in college. So I thought it might be a good fit; I was wrong, but not for the reasons I expected.

The children were, well, children; and as I've already mentioned, I don't like children. That was my first mistake. However, there was something about the job that was even worse than spending the day with kids: the adults.

The manager and the assistant manager of the childcare center were awful, with the manager being the more awful of the two. She was quick to anger and even quicker with an unkind word for employees and children alike.

On one of my first days on the job, I saw a little girl sobbing uncontrollably. I asked her what was wrong, and she told me she missed her mommy.

"I miss my mommy, too," I replied.

The girl was stunned into silence for a moment by my confession. She even forgot to cry.

"You have a mommy?" she asked incredulously.

"I sure do," I said. "And I miss her when I'm here, too." There, I thought, I've forged an emotional connection. Maybe working with children isn't so bad after all. I got this.

I sat down on a small chair. The little girl climbed onto my lap, and I let her. I didn't think there was anything wrong with it. At least she had stopped sobbing and slowed down to sniffles and an occasional heaving sigh.

Then my manager came along. "Stand up and get that girl off your lap," she screamed.

I was so startled that I nearly jumped off the chair and sent the child flying, but I didn't. I gently lifted the child down from my lap and stood up as she was trying to climb back onto my legs.

"Get away from her," my manager said. "Now."

"I wasn't doing anything wrong," I protested.

The girl's sobs were back, and they were escalating into wails.

"Just let her cry," my boss replied.

I felt terrible, but I didn't know what else to do. So I walked away from the crying four-year-old girl and left her with her tears. I felt like crying, too.

I didn't ask my boss why she wouldn't allow me to console an upset child. By the end of my second week at the job, I knew things weren't going to work out. So I quit. My general dislike of children had nothing to do with it, but I walked away with a newfound disrespect for certain adults.

