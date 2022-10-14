Woman refuses to allow childcare worker to console a sobbing 4-year-old girl

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZNvO_0iYoZ2b100
Photo by Courtney Stephens/Pexels

I've held more low-paying jobs than I can count, and I worked at some of them longer than I care to remember. Fortunately, many of those jobs were blissfully short, including a two-week stint as a childcare worker.

I should have known childcare wasn't for me. For starters, I don't actually enjoy the company of children. However, I was desperate to leave my job as a department store cashier, and I was taking early child development classes in college. So I thought it might be a good fit; I was wrong, but not for the reasons I expected.

The children were, well, children; and as I've already mentioned, I don't like children. That was my first mistake. However, there was something about the job that was even worse than spending the day with kids: the adults.

The manager and the assistant manager of the childcare center were awful, with the manager being the more awful of the two. She was quick to anger and even quicker with an unkind word for employees and children alike.

On one of my first days on the job, I saw a little girl sobbing uncontrollably. I asked her what was wrong, and she told me she missed her mommy.

"I miss my mommy, too," I replied.

The girl was stunned into silence for a moment by my confession. She even forgot to cry.

"You have a mommy?" she asked incredulously.

"I sure do," I said. "And I miss her when I'm here, too." There, I thought, I've forged an emotional connection. Maybe working with children isn't so bad after all. I got this.

I sat down on a small chair. The little girl climbed onto my lap, and I let her. I didn't think there was anything wrong with it. At least she had stopped sobbing and slowed down to sniffles and an occasional heaving sigh.

Then my manager came along. "Stand up and get that girl off your lap," she screamed.

I was so startled that I nearly jumped off the chair and sent the child flying, but I didn't. I gently lifted the child down from my lap and stood up as she was trying to climb back onto my legs.

"Get away from her," my manager said. "Now."

"I wasn't doing anything wrong," I protested.

The girl's sobs were back, and they were escalating into wails.

"Just let her cry," my boss replied.

I felt terrible, but I didn't know what else to do. So I walked away from the crying four-year-old girl and left her with her tears. I felt like crying, too.

I didn't ask my boss why she wouldn't allow me to console an upset child. By the end of my second week at the job, I knew things weren't going to work out. So I quit. My general dislike of children had nothing to do with it, but I walked away with a newfound disrespect for certain adults.

What would you have done in my shoes? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Work# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Family Relationships

Comments / 88

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
198194 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Newlywed cooks whole fish without gutting and cleaning them and serves to unsuspecting husband and in-laws for dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. You've heard stories about people cooking a whole turkey in the oven without removing the paper or plastic pouch containing the entrails.

Read full story
349 comments

Man refuses to take girlfriend out to eat in public: 'He took me to McDonald's once'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's the kind of love that you never forget, no matter how much time passes. It's the love that stays with you forever.

Read full story
70 comments

Man refuses to allow teen daughter to date boy who hitched a ride on the back of his truck

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I grew up with overprotective parents. My father especially ruled the family with an iron fist. He was a tough man, and he was painfully strict. So when I first became interested in boys, I was terrified of how my father would react.

Read full story
27 comments

My family is obsessed with the 'death time clock' displaying the time of death of the dearly departed beside the coffin

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. At every wake I have ever attended, there has been what I affectionately like to call the "death time clock."

Read full story
93 comments

I removed virtual stains from computer-animated laundry when the Internet was new and exciting

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. You might not realize this if you've never had to do your own laundry, but laundry detergent is a big deal.

Read full story
1 comments

Pregnant woman needs stitches in her knee after cleaning up broken glass from her husband's drunken temper tantrum

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was eight months pregnant, my father lost his temper and threw a liquor bottle and three shot glasses across the room.

Read full story
79 comments

Furious woman shreds Make America Great Again bumper sticker off stranger's car in grocery store parking lot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked at a bank in a swanky neighborhood. Many of our customers were the wealthy wives of successful businessmen. I knew them by name.

Read full story
1042 comments

Used car salesman refuses to sell cars to women: 'They just come back and complain'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was in the market for an affordable used car, so I stopped at a roadside used car dealership with a variety of SUVs lined up with their headlights facing the street. After I parked my old truck, I walked around the lot in amazement. Surely, I'd find something to my liking here.

Read full story
304 comments

'It's true that fat people really are more jolly': man obliviously insults obese woman just because she looks happy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who weighed 350 pounds. She wasn't a nice woman. Let's call her Dolores. Dolores wasn't pleasant, happy, or fun to be around. She was bossy and miserable for reasons that had nothing to do with her weight.

Read full story
290 comments

Woman sets off store alarm with rolling pint of ice cream and gets confronted by police

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I used to work at a convenience store. Every Sunday night, after I closed up, I would treat myself to a couple of pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and the Sunday paper. One particular Sunday night, as I was heading out the door with my two pints of ice cream in hand, I dropped one.

Read full story
35 comments

Cops confiscated the neighbor's marijuana plants in the middle of the night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever seen a field of marijuana plants swaying in the breeze? It's actually quite pretty.

Read full story

Woman snitches on landlord's wife about her secret money stash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Doesn't everyone keep a small cash stash secret from their spouse?

Read full story
52 comments

Woman breaks down in tears after dropping a 5-gallon bucket of vanilla soft-serve ice cream mixture at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I spent a summer working at an ice cream stand. Although I'd like to say you'd quit eating roadside sundaes for good if you saw the shenanigans that went on in the back room, I'd be lying. I'm still more than willing to stop for ice cream despite knowing exactly how the ice cream gets made. Spoiler alert: it's often under unsanitary conditions.

Read full story
111 comments

Man thanks store clerk for catching his son shoplifting

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked at a convenience store that was frequented by shoplifters. The petty thieves primarily stole cigarettes, and they found some pretty inventive ways of not getting caught.

Read full story
15 comments

Deranged woman feeds her children pebbles for breakfast

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a woman who suffered from mental illness. My mother and my grandmother helped the woman to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately, there wasn't much they could do for her besides answer the door when she came knocking in the middle of the night or babysit her children whenever she went away in an ambulance.

Read full story
53 comments

Woman shocked when she sees her beautiful coworker's rough, calloused feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Feet and faces don't always match. There are rugged men with small dainty feet and slender delicate women with the large calloused feet of a lumberjack. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Read full story
82 comments

I made less than minimum wage working 80-100 hours a week

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It started as a part-time job. I already had a full-time job working as a bank teller. I'd had a second job for an entire month, but it didn't work out. After taking some time to rest and recover from that experience, I took another second job, this time as a liquor store clerk.

Read full story
25 comments

Woman refuses to wear hair in a ponytail while scooping ice cream, serves strands of hair to unsuspecting customers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not one for rules. I never have been. So, when I was working at an ice cream store in my early twenties and the store owner said we had to wear our hair in ponytails, I didn't bother following that rule. Instead, I kept my long hair down, even though that meant sometimes customers would end up with a strand of my hair in their ice cream.

Read full story
514 comments

Doctor refuses to treat woman's shoulder injury after she won't lie still in MRI machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently had my first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test and the best way I can explain it is that it feels like you're being abducted by aliens from outer space.

Read full story
273 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy