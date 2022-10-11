Woman sets off store alarm with rolling pint of ice cream and gets confronted by police

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I used to work at a convenience store. Every Sunday night, after I closed up, I would treat myself to a couple of pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and the Sunday paper. One particular Sunday night, as I was heading out the door with my two pints of ice cream in hand, I dropped one.

It rolled across the floor and tripped the store alarm, which set off shrill sirens and ear-piercing klaxons... and notified the alarm company. The alarm company called the police.

I quickly rushed over to turn off the alarm, but by the time I made it outside, the police were already there. They asked me what happened, and I told them the truth that I had dropped my ice cream and triggered the alarm. They laughed and let me go.

The officer who responded to the alarm told me they had dispatched him to an armed robbery in progress, and when he arrived on the scene, he saw me exiting the store. In his mind, I was the suspect. He radioed for backup and another officer arrived on the scene. The two of them confronted me and asked me what was going on.

I explained to them I worked at the store and that I had accidentally set off the alarm when I dropped a pint of ice cream. They didn't believe me at first, but after I showed them my key to the store and my ID, they finally believed me. The whole incident was pretty surreal. I'd never been mistaken for a burglar before.

Thankfully, they were just as amused by the situation as I was and we had a good laugh about it. But it got me thinking... what would have happened if they hadn't found the situation as humorous as they did?

What if they had treated me like a criminal? What if they had arrested me? Worse things have happened to better people. It could have been a nightmare.

I'm so grateful that the officers who responded to my call were kind and understanding. But it made me realize how easily things could have gone differently.

It's a scary thought, but it's one that I try not to dwell on. I'm just glad everything worked out the way it did.

I still cringe when I think about that day. I wanted to die of embarrassment. Luckily, nothing else happened. No one was hurt, and nothing was stolen, but I still feel awful whenever I think about it. It was a humiliating experience, and I'm just glad it didn't end up being any worse.

The moral of the story is, always be careful with your ice cream.

Has anything like this every happened to you? What do you think? Comments are welcome.