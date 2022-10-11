Cops confiscated the neighbor's marijuana plants in the middle of the night

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPnbx_0iUfpfoU00
Photo by Kindel Media/Pexels

Have you ever seen a field of marijuana plants swaying in the breeze? It's actually quite pretty.

I grew up in the city. The neighborhood houses had little garden space, with a couple of exceptions.

One exception was the house where my grandparents lived across the street from my family. The other exception was the house next door to us, which was separated from us by a pair of chain-link fences and a parking lot.

While the house where my grandparents lived was surrounded by fruit trees, cornstalks, and vegetable gardens, the house next door to us boasted a massive garden of healthy green pot plants. We didn't know what they were, but they sure were pretty.

One night, two dump trucks and four police cars showed up at the neighbor's house. While the police guarded the front of the yard, five men wearing orange safety vests got to work pulling out every lush green plant in the backyard by the roots in the middle of the night.

My mother watched intently with her binoculars, keeping the window open a crack so she could hear the occasional word or sentence wafting over on the breeze.

"The young man who had planted the marijuana garden stayed inside the house and did not get arrested," she told me.

"A month later, there were little tiny green plants sprouting in neat rows in his backyard. When the police came again, he told them they must have sprouted from the seeds left behind from the previous crop. This time, they took him for a ride in the back of a police car. I don't know what happened in the case, or if there was one."

It's interesting to think about what would have happened if someone had called the police when the neighbor started planting what turned out to be a marijuana garden. It's also interesting to think about what would have happened if the police had never shown up that first time. Would the neighbor have continued to grow marijuana plants in his backyard indefinitely?

Or would he have given up and planted something else? Only the neighbor knows for sure, and we lost track of him many years ago. But it's a story that my mother always tells at parties, and it's one that I'll never forget.

That was the first and only time I ever saw a field of marijuana plants. It was also the first time I ever realized that people actually grew the stuff. Until then, I had assumed it was something that only existed in movies and TV shows.

Have you ever seen a field of marijuana plants? What did you think? Comments are welcome.

# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Family Relationships

