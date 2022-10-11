Woman snitches on landlord's wife about her secret money stash

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCRDO_0iTjb9Lq00
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

Doesn't everyone keep a small cash stash secret from their spouse?

Many people have a secret place where they put extra money for a rainy day. My mother used to keep her stash inside a hidden compartment within her wallet. If she was short on cash or had an emergency that only money could solve, she delved into her hidden compartment and fished out a few crisp bills, and my father was none the wiser.

One day, my father tasked my mother with ordering a mailbox for their rental property, but he didn't give her enough money. When my mother mentioned to one of their tenants that she was going to order a mailbox, the woman insisted on tagging along.

My mother felt surprised when she learned the mailbox was more expensive than she had expected, but she wasn't worried. She knew she had enough cash hidden in the secret compartment of her wallet.

She pulled her wallet from her purse, opened up the hidden compartment, and withdrew the cash she needed to complete her transaction. My mother noticed the tenant seemed interested in her wallet. Maybe a little too interested.

The other woman's eyes widened when she saw the secret spot where my mother had hidden her extra cash.

My mother drove back to my parents' rental property and saw that my father's truck was parked outside. Her passenger grew visibly antsy, and my mother thought maybe she had to use the bathroom.

"She was wiggling in her seat like she couldn't wait to get out of the car," my mother told me. "It was like taking the dog to the park."

Instead of running for the bathroom, the tenant ran to tell my father about the hidden compartment in my mother's wallet. "I don't know why you gave her money to pay for the mailbox," the woman told my father. "She has plenty of money hidden in a secret slot inside her billfold. I saw it myself."

My father was livid. He accused my mother of hiding money from him and accused her of being untrustworthy. My mother tried to explain that the cash was for emergencies, but my father didn't want to hear it.

The argument ended with my father demanding that my mother hand over all the cash she had hidden in her wallet. My mother begrudgingly complied, and my father counted out the money she had stashed away.

"Why do you need to keep this much cash hidden from me?"

My mother didn't have a good answer for that. She knew she shouldn't have been keeping the cash a secret from my father, but she also knew that he wouldn't have liked her stockpiling money without his permission.

He gave my mother a stern lecture about honesty and trust in a relationship. My mother never kept her cash stash hidden from my father again. And she never forgot the nosy tenant who tattled on her.

Do you have a secret place where you keep extra cash? Do you think it's dishonest to keep money hidden from your spouse? Let me know in the comments.

