Deranged woman feeds her children pebbles for breakfast

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a woman who suffered from mental illness. My mother and my grandmother helped the woman to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately, there wasn't much they could do for her besides answer the door when she came knocking in the middle of the night or babysit her children whenever she went away in an ambulance.

She needed professional help.

My mother always felt bad for the woman, whose troubles began shortly after she got married and seemed to worsen with every child she had.

"The mind is a wonderful thing when it is crisp, sharp, and working well," my mother told me. "When there is a problem with the mind, the world can shatter in so many ways. We had a neighbor whose mind would... slip. She went to the hospital now and then, but they could never help her. Before long, she was back home and back to having outbursts in front of the entire neighborhood."

"Her children suffered the most," my mother said. "I remember one time she fed her three children pebbles for breakfast. She literally fed them pebbles she collected from the ground outside. The woman put the pebbles into bowls, poured milk on them, and demanded her children eat them."

My grandmother heard the children crying and screaming from her porch next door and rushed to the neighbor's house to see what was wrong. She found the woman trying to feed the children bowls of stones with milk and tried reasoning with her, but she could not deter the woman from her single-minded task. She had to call 911 for assistance.

The neighbor was hospitalized for three months after the breakfast incident. When she returned, her husband took a leave of absence from work, but eventually, his wife's mental illness forced him to quit his job to take care of her and their children full-time. Taking care of his wife became too much of a burden, and he made the tough decision to have her committed to an institution that could better meet her needs.

The children adapted well to their mother's absence. It was easier to live without a mother than to live with a mother who served rocks and milk for breakfast.

As for our former neighbor, she was content to live in a place with around-the-clock care as long as her husband and their children visited her often—and they did.

Although I never saw the woman again after she was committed, her story has always stuck with me. It's a reminder of how important it is to get help when you need it and how mental illness can affect not just the person suffering from it, but also those around them.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, please reach out for help. There are many resources available to you, and you don't have to suffer alone.

