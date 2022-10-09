Woman shocked when she sees her beautiful coworker's rough, calloused feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

Feet and faces don't always match. There are rugged men with small dainty feet and slender delicate women with the large calloused feet of a lumberjack. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

When my mother entered the workforce in her mid-teens, she met a woman who was beautiful enough to be a model. My mother worked at a jewelry shop, and most of her coworkers were young women new to the workforce just like her.

"There was this one girl who was so beautiful that I could stare at her all day long," my mother told me. "One day, I was washing my hands in the bathroom when I saw the ugliest feet beneath one of the bathroom stalls. I tried to guess what kind of hideous hag might be attached to those hideous feet, but I couldn't think of anyone who would be a match."

My mother was shocked that anyone with feet so ugly would dare to wear strappy sandals. "I would have worn closed-toe shoes," my mother told me. "Or boots. Anything to hide those rough, calloused feet."

She lurked at the bathroom sink, waiting to learn who belonged to those wretched feet. When she heard the lock of the bathroom stall click, she prepared herself to learn their identity. It was the painfully beautiful woman my mother had noticed in the jewelry shop. As it turned out, her beauty was not head to toe. It was more like head to mid-thigh.

According to my mother, she couldn't believe the most beautiful girl she had ever seen was attached to those "pitiful" feet. My mother felt shocked that her feet were, as she put it, "so bad."

"She could see something was wrong from the look on my face," my mother said. "She kept asking me if I was okay. I said, 'Oh, yes. I am fine,' but I wasn't. I could never look her in the eyes again," my mother told me.

"Was it fair for someone so beautiful to be the owner of such ugly feet?" my mother asked. "I guess it was fair. As they say, you can't have everything."

Ever since that day, my mother has always been extra-careful to make sure her feet are well-groomed. She even gets regular pedicures, something she never would have done before that fateful day in the bathroom. "I don't want anyone looking at my feet and thinking, 'Oh, she must be really ugly,'" my mother said.

It's interesting how one chance encounter can change the way we see ourselves and the world around us. If my mother had never seen those "ugly" feet, she might not have been so compelled to take such good care of her own.

Who knows what other small moments like this have shaped our lives in ways we can't even imagine? It's a good reminder to pay attention because you never know when you might see something that changes everything—or at least inspires you to get a pedicure.

And maybe, just maybe, taking care of her feet just wasn't something that appealed to my mother's coworker. What do you think? Comments are welcome.