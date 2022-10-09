I made less than minimum wage working 80-100 hours a week

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

It started as a part-time job.

I already had a full-time job working as a bank teller. I'd had a second job for an entire month, but it didn't work out. After taking some time to rest and recover from that experience, I took another second job, this time as a liquor store clerk.

The owner of the liquor store had several other businesses. Because I was reliable and available, he heaped hours onto my schedule until I could barely breathe.

Eventually, he offered to make me a full-time employee if I left my day job and devoted all my time to his business. Since I hated my day job by then, I agreed.

Here's where it gets tricky. He said I could work all the hours I wanted, but he couldn't pay me time and a half for time worked past forty hours.

My boss took me into the dark basement where he kept his bookkeeper—true story—and he told her to do the math so my gross paycheck total worked out to exactly [number of hours worked times minimum wage], then he had her reverse engineer my hourly wage lower to reflect that change.

It was malarkey.

Instead of reconfiguring my paycheck every pay period, the bookkeeper continued using the inaccurate hourly wage. My pay appeared to reflect the time and a half for overtime hours worked, but once again, the figures were supposed to be based on [number of hours worked times minimum wage]. That calculation worked if and only if I worked the exact same number of hours per week, which I did not.

The end result was a much lower hourly wage than I was promised based on my own calculations of [gross pay divided by hours worked]. If it sounds confusing, that's because it was. It would be clearer if I'd kept my pay stubs, which I didn't. I only have mental calculations and my memory to go on.

When I complained about being shorted on my paycheck, my boss acted like I was crazy. "You're being paid what we agreed to," he said. "If you don't like it, you can leave."

I left, but I didn't leave right away. In all, I worked there for nearly a year. It feels like much longer.

The thing is, I really liked the job. I enjoyed the people I worked with and the customers we served. It was hard work, but it was also rewarding. I didn't want to leave.

But I had to.

I couldn't continue being treated that way—not being paid what I was promised, not being given the opportunity to earn the wage he promised me, and not being able to count on my paycheck being accurate from one week to the next.

It's been years since I left that job. I still think about it sometimes. I wonder how my former colleagues are doing. I wonder if the business is still running smoothly without me.

I wonder if my old boss ever understood that he was shorting me on my paycheck.

Do you have a story about being treated unfairly at work? Share it in the comments.