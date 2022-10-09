Woman refuses to wear hair in a ponytail while scooping ice cream, serves strands of hair to unsuspecting customers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I'm not one for rules. I never have been. So, when I was working at an ice cream store in my early twenties and the store owner said we had to wear our hair in ponytails, I didn't bother following that rule. Instead, I kept my long hair down, even though that meant sometimes customers would end up with a strand of my hair in their ice cream.

My refusal wasn't malicious. I just didn't like the way I looked with my hair in a ponytail, and I never stopped to think about how my decision might affect others.

It was a hot summer day and the ice cream stand was doing a brisk business. I was behind the counter scooping out ice cream for the never-ending line of customers when I noticed a woman staring at me with a look of disgust on her face. She pointed to her ice cream and said, "There's a hair in my banana split!"

I apologized profusely and replaced her banana split with a new one, but I still refused to wear my hair in a ponytail.

It wasn't until years later that I realized just how wrong I'd been.

I like to call this my "milkshake moment." I was drinking a milkshake in the backseat of my friend's car, heading toward an amusement park, when I found a long black hair that definitely wasn't mine. At that moment, it dawned on me that customers probably hadn't appreciated finding strands of my hair in their food when I was working at the ice cream store, no matter how unintentional it may have been.

Since then, I've made a concerted effort to be more mindful of the rules, both written and unwritten. While I still don't always follow them to the letter, I at least try to be aware of the potential consequences of my actions.

I don't scoop ice cream anymore unless it's for myself at home, but I like to think I'd wear my hair in a ponytail if I ever went back to work at an ice cream stand. It's the least I could do to make amends to all the customers to whom I served loose strands of hair with their ice cream sundaes.

It's funny how we can be so blissfully ignorant when we're young. We think we know everything and that rules are made to be broken. Sometimes, those rules exist for a reason. Had I followed the store owner's rules and worn my hair in a ponytail while working at the ice cream store, none of my customers would have ever had to deal with finding a strand of my hair in their food. For that, I am truly sorry.

What's your "milkshake moment"? Have you ever realized that you were wrong about something, even though you were sure you were right at the time? I'd love to hear your stories in the comments.