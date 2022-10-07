Doctor refuses to treat woman's shoulder injury after she won't lie still in MRI machine

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjzht_0iQILeLq00
Photo by Max Mishin/Pexels

I recently had my first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test and the best way I can explain it is that it feels like you're being abducted by aliens from outer space.

The technician was kind enough to give me headphones to wear. She asked me what kind of music I'd like to hear, and I told her anything would be fine. I was glad when one of my favorite songs began to play. Then she turned on the MRI machine, and a shocking array of whomp-whomp-whomp sounds drowned everything out, including my favorite song. It made me wonder why she'd offered to play music for me in the first place.

My mother's first experience with an MRI machine was even worse. Not only was the machine scary and loud with "all that clatter and dinging," but she was also in pain.

She had suffered a shoulder injury, and the doctor needed an MRI in order to treat her appropriately. When my mother lay in the MRI tube, the technician loaded her up with weights to keep her still.

"This is what happened when I went in for an MRI of my shoulder," my mother told me. "The technician told me to lie on my back. Then she tucked in my arms and started putting weights all around my shoulders very snuggly. Now, mind you, I was already in a lot of pain from the start. With these weights pressing up against my shoulders, it was excruciating, to say the least."

The MRI technician slid my mother into the machine. She asked how my mother was feeling.

My mother replied that the pain was unbearable.

The technician assured my mother it wouldn't be much longer, but my mother couldn't handle it and asked to stop the machine. They tried several times, but she couldn't lie still with the weights on her arms long enough for them to get a full report.

"It was awful. The tears streamed from my eyes and ran down my cheeks into my ears. The technician kept reassuring me and telling me how much time was left, but I knew I was going to tap out. I came home with an unfinished MRI for my doctor. When I went to see him, he told me that he could not treat my shoulder injury because I didn't lie still in the MRI machine. What did doctors do before the invention of MRI machines? That's what I'd like to know."

It disappointed my mother that the doctor refused to treat her shoulder injury. Eventually, it healed on its own, but it took years of physical therapy before she could raise her arm higher than shoulder height. Today, she has a full range of motion and a fear of MRI machines.

What do you think? Have you ever had an MRI? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Health# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 273

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
195760 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman sets off store alarm with rolling pint of ice cream and gets confronted by police

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I used to work at a convenience store. Every Sunday night, after I closed up, I would treat myself to a couple of pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and the Sunday paper. One particular Sunday night, as I was heading out the door with my two pints of ice cream in hand, I dropped one.

Read full story
4 comments

Cops confiscated the neighbor's marijuana plants in the middle of the night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever seen a field of marijuana plants swaying in the breeze? It's actually quite pretty.

Read full story

Woman snitches on landlord's wife about her secret money stash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Doesn't everyone keep a small cash stash secret from their spouse?

Read full story
20 comments

Woman breaks down in tears after dropping a 5-gallon bucket of vanilla soft-serve ice cream mixture at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I spent a summer working at an ice cream stand. Although I'd like to say you'd quit eating roadside sundaes for good if you saw the shenanigans that went on in the back room, I'd be lying. I'm still more than willing to stop for ice cream despite knowing exactly how the ice cream gets made. Spoiler alert: it's often under unsanitary conditions.

Read full story
90 comments

Man thanks store clerk for catching his son shoplifting

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked at a convenience store that was frequented by shoplifters. The petty thieves primarily stole cigarettes, and they found some pretty inventive ways of not getting caught.

Read full story
14 comments

Deranged woman feeds her children pebbles for breakfast

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a woman who suffered from mental illness. My mother and my grandmother helped the woman to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately, there wasn't much they could do for her besides answer the door when she came knocking in the middle of the night or babysit her children whenever she went away in an ambulance.

Read full story
48 comments

Woman shocked when she sees her beautiful coworker's rough, calloused feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Feet and faces don't always match. There are rugged men with small dainty feet and slender delicate women with the large calloused feet of a lumberjack. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Read full story
74 comments

I made less than minimum wage working 80-100 hours a week

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It started as a part-time job. I already had a full-time job working as a bank teller. I'd had a second job for an entire month, but it didn't work out. After taking some time to rest and recover from that experience, I took another second job, this time as a liquor store clerk.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman refuses to wear hair in a ponytail while scooping ice cream, serves strands of hair to unsuspecting customers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not one for rules. I never have been. So, when I was working at an ice cream store in my early twenties and the store owner said we had to wear our hair in ponytails, I didn't bother following that rule. Instead, I kept my long hair down, even though that meant sometimes customers would end up with a strand of my hair in their ice cream.

Read full story
509 comments

To people who remember the adorable Ipana toothpaste Bucky Beaver commercial and especially to people who don't

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother shops for toothpaste at the store, she always wonders why there are so many brands and types of toothpaste. They make promises of whitening, decreasing sensitivity, strengthening gums, freshening breath, and the list goes on.

Read full story
5 comments

My coworker said he had a creepy doppelgänger who appeared to his friends and family when he wasn't around

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It is the month of October, and spooky season is upon us. That got me thinking about a conversation I once had with a coworker who was convinced he had an evil double that mimicked his appearance and fooled even his closest friends and relatives.

Read full story
106 comments

Man sprays his neighbor with water from the garden hose while she reads her newspaper on the porch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. For years, my mother enjoyed the same relaxing post-dinner ritual. After washing the dishes and putting the kitchen in order, she'd take the daily newspaper out onto the front porch and sit on the concrete steps to read in the late afternoon sunlight.

Read full story
170 comments

Little girl shocked to learn her grandmother was not placed in a glass coffin like Disney's Snow White

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a little girl, the story of Snow White fascinated her. My mother loved the idea of a beautiful princess being put into a glass coffin and waiting to be awakened by her true love's kiss. So naturally, when she found out that her grandmother had passed away, she assumed she must have been put into a glass coffin too. Clearly, she was mistaken.

Read full story
26 comments

Teen store clerk bamboozled by customer’s diversionary tactics

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a small convenience store for exactly one month, but it feels like I worked there for a year. It was the longest month of my life.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman forced to work for hours after her shift ends with no extra pay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Do you ever look back on your life and realize you tolerated things when you were younger that you would never put up with now? I do it all the time.

Read full story
40 comments

Woman humiliated after being told she doesn't dress well enough for her minimum wage job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working my shift at the convenience store when my assistant manager pulled me aside. He told me I needed to dress more professionally if I wanted to keep my job. I was stunned. I had been working there for weeks and had never been told that my clothes were inappropriate.

Read full story
566 comments

Woman falls asleep on bathroom floor at work after taking a second job to make ends meet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I fell asleep on the bathroom floor at work because I was working two jobs to make ends meet, and I wasn't getting enough sleep. One job was as a full-time bank teller, and the other job was as a part-time liquor store clerk.

Read full story
248 comments

Woman furious when boyfriend eats all her soft mozzarella cheese with his fingers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My favorite mozzarella cheese doesn't come from a deli or a supermarket. It comes from the local bakery down the street. The owner of the bakery packages soft shredded mozzarella cheese into plastic bags fastened with a twist-tie and sells them out of the same cooler where he displays fresh balls of uncooked pizza dough for customers who want to bake their own pizza at home.

Read full story
31 comments

Newlywed learns you don't cook pasta by soaking it in water all day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my uncle got married, his wife didn't know her way around the kitchen. Cooking was an entirely new concept for her.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy