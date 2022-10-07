Doctor refuses to treat woman's shoulder injury after she won't lie still in MRI machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I recently had my first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test and the best way I can explain it is that it feels like you're being abducted by aliens from outer space.

The technician was kind enough to give me headphones to wear. She asked me what kind of music I'd like to hear, and I told her anything would be fine. I was glad when one of my favorite songs began to play. Then she turned on the MRI machine, and a shocking array of whomp-whomp-whomp sounds drowned everything out, including my favorite song. It made me wonder why she'd offered to play music for me in the first place.

My mother's first experience with an MRI machine was even worse. Not only was the machine scary and loud with "all that clatter and dinging," but she was also in pain.

She had suffered a shoulder injury, and the doctor needed an MRI in order to treat her appropriately. When my mother lay in the MRI tube, the technician loaded her up with weights to keep her still.

"This is what happened when I went in for an MRI of my shoulder," my mother told me. "The technician told me to lie on my back. Then she tucked in my arms and started putting weights all around my shoulders very snuggly. Now, mind you, I was already in a lot of pain from the start. With these weights pressing up against my shoulders, it was excruciating, to say the least."

The MRI technician slid my mother into the machine. She asked how my mother was feeling.

My mother replied that the pain was unbearable.

The technician assured my mother it wouldn't be much longer, but my mother couldn't handle it and asked to stop the machine. They tried several times, but she couldn't lie still with the weights on her arms long enough for them to get a full report.

"It was awful. The tears streamed from my eyes and ran down my cheeks into my ears. The technician kept reassuring me and telling me how much time was left, but I knew I was going to tap out. I came home with an unfinished MRI for my doctor. When I went to see him, he told me that he could not treat my shoulder injury because I didn't lie still in the MRI machine. What did doctors do before the invention of MRI machines? That's what I'd like to know."

It disappointed my mother that the doctor refused to treat her shoulder injury. Eventually, it healed on its own, but it took years of physical therapy before she could raise her arm higher than shoulder height. Today, she has a full range of motion and a fear of MRI machines.

