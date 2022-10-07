To people who remember the adorable Ipana toothpaste Bucky Beaver commercial and especially to people who don't

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LIHm_0iQ6b34900
Photo by PhotoMIX Company/Pexels

When my mother shops for toothpaste at the store, she always wonders why there are so many brands and types of toothpaste. They make promises of whitening, decreasing sensitivity, strengthening gums, freshening breath, and the list goes on.

"It makes my head spin," my mother told me. "When I was growing up, I remember we had two brands of toothpaste. If you wanted toothpaste, you bought Colgate, or you bought Ipana, and either you liked them or you didn't."

"If you wanted to whiten and brighten your smile, you made a paste from hydrogen peroxide and baking soda and brushed your teeth with it," she said. "It worked just as well as the whitening kinds of toothpaste on the market today."

Despite my mother's protests about there being too many kinds of toothpaste on the market today, she swears by Sensodyne for sensitive teeth. Every time she switches to a less expensive brand, her teeth let her know it's time to go back.

Incidentally, if you haven't heard of Ipana toothpaste, you'll love the Ipana toothpaste Bucky Beaver commercial. It's adorable.

Over the last few years, I've begun to realize that there are too many other brands of toothpaste out there. My mother is right.

There's a brand for every taste and preference you can think of. There are mint-flavored kinds of toothpaste, cinnamon-flavored kinds of toothpaste—and even ones with natural ingredients like peppermint oil or baking soda.

All of these options mean that you don't have to settle for just one kind of toothpaste. It's like being able to choose which type of cereal you want at breakfast time. Or being able to pick out your own clothes when it comes time to get dressed in the morning.

Why wouldn't you want variety? Well, for one, the sheer volume of toothpaste can be overwhelming.

There are so many flavors to choose from, it's hard to keep track of them all. Coffee, mint, strawberry, and orange are available. You can get gel or paste. You can get whitening, cavity protection, fluoride—whatever you feel like having in your mouth at the time.

If you're really picky about what goes on your teeth, or just want even more variety, there are plenty of other toothpaste options out there: a brand that's gentle on your teeth; one that tastes like chocolate but won't stain; one with a minty fresh scent but not too much peppermint oil because that stuff burns like fire when you swallow it; whatever floats your boat.

Maybe toothpaste is a metaphor for life. You don't want to be afraid of change or trying new things.

So maybe Colgate isn't the toothpaste for you. Maybe it's Crest or Sensodyne. Whatever brand you choose, let go of your fear and embrace change. As they say, variety is the spice of life.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Health

Comments / 5

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
195872 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman sets off store alarm with rolling pint of ice cream and gets confronted by police

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I used to work at a convenience store. Every Sunday night, after I closed up, I would treat myself to a couple of pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and the Sunday paper. One particular Sunday night, as I was heading out the door with my two pints of ice cream in hand, I dropped one.

Read full story
17 comments

Cops confiscated the neighbor's marijuana plants in the middle of the night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever seen a field of marijuana plants swaying in the breeze? It's actually quite pretty.

Read full story

Woman snitches on landlord's wife about her secret money stash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Doesn't everyone keep a small cash stash secret from their spouse?

Read full story
35 comments

Woman breaks down in tears after dropping a 5-gallon bucket of vanilla soft-serve ice cream mixture at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I spent a summer working at an ice cream stand. Although I'd like to say you'd quit eating roadside sundaes for good if you saw the shenanigans that went on in the back room, I'd be lying. I'm still more than willing to stop for ice cream despite knowing exactly how the ice cream gets made. Spoiler alert: it's often under unsanitary conditions.

Read full story
100 comments

Man thanks store clerk for catching his son shoplifting

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked at a convenience store that was frequented by shoplifters. The petty thieves primarily stole cigarettes, and they found some pretty inventive ways of not getting caught.

Read full story
14 comments

Deranged woman feeds her children pebbles for breakfast

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a woman who suffered from mental illness. My mother and my grandmother helped the woman to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately, there wasn't much they could do for her besides answer the door when she came knocking in the middle of the night or babysit her children whenever she went away in an ambulance.

Read full story
49 comments

Woman shocked when she sees her beautiful coworker's rough, calloused feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Feet and faces don't always match. There are rugged men with small dainty feet and slender delicate women with the large calloused feet of a lumberjack. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Read full story
78 comments

I made less than minimum wage working 80-100 hours a week

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It started as a part-time job. I already had a full-time job working as a bank teller. I'd had a second job for an entire month, but it didn't work out. After taking some time to rest and recover from that experience, I took another second job, this time as a liquor store clerk.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman refuses to wear hair in a ponytail while scooping ice cream, serves strands of hair to unsuspecting customers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not one for rules. I never have been. So, when I was working at an ice cream store in my early twenties and the store owner said we had to wear our hair in ponytails, I didn't bother following that rule. Instead, I kept my long hair down, even though that meant sometimes customers would end up with a strand of my hair in their ice cream.

Read full story
508 comments

Doctor refuses to treat woman's shoulder injury after she won't lie still in MRI machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently had my first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test and the best way I can explain it is that it feels like you're being abducted by aliens from outer space.

Read full story
273 comments

My coworker said he had a creepy doppelgänger who appeared to his friends and family when he wasn't around

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It is the month of October, and spooky season is upon us. That got me thinking about a conversation I once had with a coworker who was convinced he had an evil double that mimicked his appearance and fooled even his closest friends and relatives.

Read full story
106 comments

Man sprays his neighbor with water from the garden hose while she reads her newspaper on the porch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. For years, my mother enjoyed the same relaxing post-dinner ritual. After washing the dishes and putting the kitchen in order, she'd take the daily newspaper out onto the front porch and sit on the concrete steps to read in the late afternoon sunlight.

Read full story
170 comments

Little girl shocked to learn her grandmother was not placed in a glass coffin like Disney's Snow White

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a little girl, the story of Snow White fascinated her. My mother loved the idea of a beautiful princess being put into a glass coffin and waiting to be awakened by her true love's kiss. So naturally, when she found out that her grandmother had passed away, she assumed she must have been put into a glass coffin too. Clearly, she was mistaken.

Read full story
26 comments

Teen store clerk bamboozled by customer’s diversionary tactics

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a small convenience store for exactly one month, but it feels like I worked there for a year. It was the longest month of my life.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman forced to work for hours after her shift ends with no extra pay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Do you ever look back on your life and realize you tolerated things when you were younger that you would never put up with now? I do it all the time.

Read full story
40 comments

Woman humiliated after being told she doesn't dress well enough for her minimum wage job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working my shift at the convenience store when my assistant manager pulled me aside. He told me I needed to dress more professionally if I wanted to keep my job. I was stunned. I had been working there for weeks and had never been told that my clothes were inappropriate.

Read full story
568 comments

Woman falls asleep on bathroom floor at work after taking a second job to make ends meet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I fell asleep on the bathroom floor at work because I was working two jobs to make ends meet, and I wasn't getting enough sleep. One job was as a full-time bank teller, and the other job was as a part-time liquor store clerk.

Read full story
249 comments

Woman furious when boyfriend eats all her soft mozzarella cheese with his fingers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My favorite mozzarella cheese doesn't come from a deli or a supermarket. It comes from the local bakery down the street. The owner of the bakery packages soft shredded mozzarella cheese into plastic bags fastened with a twist-tie and sells them out of the same cooler where he displays fresh balls of uncooked pizza dough for customers who want to bake their own pizza at home.

Read full story
31 comments

Newlywed learns you don't cook pasta by soaking it in water all day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my uncle got married, his wife didn't know her way around the kitchen. Cooking was an entirely new concept for her.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy