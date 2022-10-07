To people who remember the adorable Ipana toothpaste Bucky Beaver commercial and especially to people who don't

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When my mother shops for toothpaste at the store, she always wonders why there are so many brands and types of toothpaste. They make promises of whitening, decreasing sensitivity, strengthening gums, freshening breath, and the list goes on.

"It makes my head spin," my mother told me. "When I was growing up, I remember we had two brands of toothpaste. If you wanted toothpaste, you bought Colgate, or you bought Ipana, and either you liked them or you didn't."

"If you wanted to whiten and brighten your smile, you made a paste from hydrogen peroxide and baking soda and brushed your teeth with it," she said. "It worked just as well as the whitening kinds of toothpaste on the market today."

Despite my mother's protests about there being too many kinds of toothpaste on the market today, she swears by Sensodyne for sensitive teeth. Every time she switches to a less expensive brand, her teeth let her know it's time to go back.

Incidentally, if you haven't heard of Ipana toothpaste, you'll love the Ipana toothpaste Bucky Beaver commercial. It's adorable.

Over the last few years, I've begun to realize that there are too many other brands of toothpaste out there. My mother is right.

There's a brand for every taste and preference you can think of. There are mint-flavored kinds of toothpaste, cinnamon-flavored kinds of toothpaste—and even ones with natural ingredients like peppermint oil or baking soda.

All of these options mean that you don't have to settle for just one kind of toothpaste. It's like being able to choose which type of cereal you want at breakfast time. Or being able to pick out your own clothes when it comes time to get dressed in the morning.

Why wouldn't you want variety? Well, for one, the sheer volume of toothpaste can be overwhelming.

There are so many flavors to choose from, it's hard to keep track of them all. Coffee, mint, strawberry, and orange are available. You can get gel or paste. You can get whitening, cavity protection, fluoride—whatever you feel like having in your mouth at the time.

If you're really picky about what goes on your teeth, or just want even more variety, there are plenty of other toothpaste options out there: a brand that's gentle on your teeth; one that tastes like chocolate but won't stain; one with a minty fresh scent but not too much peppermint oil because that stuff burns like fire when you swallow it; whatever floats your boat.

Maybe toothpaste is a metaphor for life. You don't want to be afraid of change or trying new things.

So maybe Colgate isn't the toothpaste for you. Maybe it's Crest or Sensodyne. Whatever brand you choose, let go of your fear and embrace change. As they say, variety is the spice of life.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.