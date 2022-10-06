Little girl shocked to learn her grandmother was not placed in a glass coffin like Disney's Snow White

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

When my mother was a little girl, the story of Snow White fascinated her. My mother loved the idea of a beautiful princess being put into a glass coffin and waiting to be awakened by her true love's kiss. So naturally, when she found out that her grandmother had passed away, she assumed she must have been put into a glass coffin too. Clearly, she was mistaken.

It was a sad day when my mother's beloved grandmother passed away. She was a lovely woman who was always happy to see my mother, and she was always ready with a smile whenever my mother and her family visited. My mother still speaks fondly about her often, even though she passed away when my mom was still a child.

My mother's family didn't own a telephone. So when my mother's grandmother passed away in a neighboring state, no one called to tell them. Instead, the police knocked on their door to give them the bad news.

"My grandmother lived eight miles away across state lines," my mother told me. "There was a telephone at her house but not at ours."

"Back in those days, many people owned no telephone of any kind. My aunt had called the local police in her town, and they contacted the local police in our town. Then the police came personally to give us the sad news. When the officers came to the house that day to tell us about my grandmother's passing, we know it wasn't a social visit even before we answered the door."

My mother was young when her grandmother passed away, and she had never been to a funeral home, attended a wake, or been to a funeral. She didn't know what to expect, and the only coffin she had ever seen was the glass coffin in Disney's Snow White.

"I expected my grandmother to be displayed under glass like Snow White," she told me, "and I felt shocked when I saw it wasn't true."

It gave my mother an eerie feeling to see her grandmother looking like she was sleeping in a wooden box without a top. That's what it looked like to my mother, only the box wasn't a box; it was a casket with no glass covering as she'd seen in Disney's animated Snow White movie. It was nothing like my mother imagined it would be, but she found beauty and peace in the experience anyhow.

"To tell you the truth, it was quite an experience," my mother told me. "My beloved grandmother looked beautiful even though she wasn't under glass like Disney's Snow White. That was my first experience viewing a dead body or visiting a funeral home, but it wouldn't be the last. At least after seeing my grandmother lying in her coffin, I knew what to expect in the future."

