Little girl shocked to learn her grandmother was not placed in a glass coffin like Disney's Snow White

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JC9l6_0iOrIwpE00
Photo by Raamin ka on Unsplash

When my mother was a little girl, the story of Snow White fascinated her. My mother loved the idea of a beautiful princess being put into a glass coffin and waiting to be awakened by her true love's kiss. So naturally, when she found out that her grandmother had passed away, she assumed she must have been put into a glass coffin too. Clearly, she was mistaken.

It was a sad day when my mother's beloved grandmother passed away. She was a lovely woman who was always happy to see my mother, and she was always ready with a smile whenever my mother and her family visited. My mother still speaks fondly about her often, even though she passed away when my mom was still a child.

My mother's family didn't own a telephone. So when my mother's grandmother passed away in a neighboring state, no one called to tell them. Instead, the police knocked on their door to give them the bad news.

"My grandmother lived eight miles away across state lines," my mother told me. "There was a telephone at her house but not at ours."

"Back in those days, many people owned no telephone of any kind. My aunt had called the local police in her town, and they contacted the local police in our town. Then the police came personally to give us the sad news. When the officers came to the house that day to tell us about my grandmother's passing, we know it wasn't a social visit even before we answered the door."

My mother was young when her grandmother passed away, and she had never been to a funeral home, attended a wake, or been to a funeral. She didn't know what to expect, and the only coffin she had ever seen was the glass coffin in Disney's Snow White.

"I expected my grandmother to be displayed under glass like Snow White," she told me, "and I felt shocked when I saw it wasn't true."

It gave my mother an eerie feeling to see her grandmother looking like she was sleeping in a wooden box without a top. That's what it looked like to my mother, only the box wasn't a box; it was a casket with no glass covering as she'd seen in Disney's animated Snow White movie. It was nothing like my mother imagined it would be, but she found beauty and peace in the experience anyhow.

"To tell you the truth, it was quite an experience," my mother told me. "My beloved grandmother looked beautiful even though she wasn't under glass like Disney's Snow White. That was my first experience viewing a dead body or visiting a funeral home, but it wouldn't be the last. At least after seeing my grandmother lying in her coffin, I knew what to expect in the future."

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Religion

Comments / 25

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
195533 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman breaks down in tears after dropping a 5-gallon bucket of vanilla soft-serve ice cream mixture at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I spent a summer working at an ice cream stand. Although I'd like to say you'd quit eating roadside sundaes for good if you saw the shenanigans that went on in the back room, I'd be lying. I'm still more than willing to stop for ice cream despite knowing exactly how the ice cream gets made. Spoiler alert: it's often under unsanitary conditions.

Read full story
53 comments

Man thanks store clerk for catching his son shoplifting

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked at a convenience store that was frequented by shoplifters. The petty thieves primarily stole cigarettes, and they found some pretty inventive ways of not getting caught.

Read full story
11 comments

Deranged woman feeds her children pebbles for breakfast

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a woman who suffered from mental illness. My mother and my grandmother helped the woman to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately, there wasn't much they could do for her besides answer the door when she came knocking in the middle of the night or babysit her children whenever she went away in an ambulance.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman shocked when she sees her beautiful coworker's rough, calloused feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Feet and faces don't always match. There are rugged men with small dainty feet and slender delicate women with the large calloused feet of a lumberjack. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Read full story
64 comments

I made less than minimum wage working 80-100 hours a week

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It started as a part-time job. I already had a full-time job working as a bank teller. I'd had a second job for an entire month, but it didn't work out. After taking some time to rest and recover from that experience, I took another second job, this time as a liquor store clerk.

Read full story
14 comments

Woman refuses to wear hair in a ponytail while scooping ice cream, serves strands of hair to unsuspecting customers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not one for rules. I never have been. So, when I was working at an ice cream store in my early twenties and the store owner said we had to wear our hair in ponytails, I didn't bother following that rule. Instead, I kept my long hair down, even though that meant sometimes customers would end up with a strand of my hair in their ice cream.

Read full story
474 comments

Doctor refuses to treat woman's shoulder injury after she won't lie still in MRI machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently had my first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test and the best way I can explain it is that it feels like you're being abducted by aliens from outer space.

Read full story
271 comments

To people who remember the adorable Ipana toothpaste Bucky Beaver commercial and especially to people who don't

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother shops for toothpaste at the store, she always wonders why there are so many brands and types of toothpaste. They make promises of whitening, decreasing sensitivity, strengthening gums, freshening breath, and the list goes on.

Read full story
5 comments

My coworker said he had a creepy doppelgänger who appeared to his friends and family when he wasn't around

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It is the month of October, and spooky season is upon us. That got me thinking about a conversation I once had with a coworker who was convinced he had an evil double that mimicked his appearance and fooled even his closest friends and relatives.

Read full story
106 comments

Man sprays his neighbor with water from the garden hose while she reads her newspaper on the porch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. For years, my mother enjoyed the same relaxing post-dinner ritual. After washing the dishes and putting the kitchen in order, she'd take the daily newspaper out onto the front porch and sit on the concrete steps to read in the late afternoon sunlight.

Read full story
170 comments

Teen store clerk bamboozled by customer’s diversionary tactics

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a small convenience store for exactly one month, but it feels like I worked there for a year. It was the longest month of my life.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman forced to work for hours after her shift ends with no extra pay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Do you ever look back on your life and realize you tolerated things when you were younger that you would never put up with now? I do it all the time.

Read full story
40 comments

Woman humiliated after being told she doesn't dress well enough for her minimum wage job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working my shift at the convenience store when my assistant manager pulled me aside. He told me I needed to dress more professionally if I wanted to keep my job. I was stunned. I had been working there for weeks and had never been told that my clothes were inappropriate.

Read full story
563 comments

Woman falls asleep on bathroom floor at work after taking a second job to make ends meet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I fell asleep on the bathroom floor at work because I was working two jobs to make ends meet, and I wasn't getting enough sleep. One job was as a full-time bank teller, and the other job was as a part-time liquor store clerk.

Read full story
248 comments

Woman furious when boyfriend eats all her soft mozzarella cheese with his fingers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My favorite mozzarella cheese doesn't come from a deli or a supermarket. It comes from the local bakery down the street. The owner of the bakery packages soft shredded mozzarella cheese into plastic bags fastened with a twist-tie and sells them out of the same cooler where he displays fresh balls of uncooked pizza dough for customers who want to bake their own pizza at home.

Read full story
30 comments

Newlywed learns you don't cook pasta by soaking it in water all day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my uncle got married, his wife didn't know her way around the kitchen. Cooking was an entirely new concept for her.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman tells teen coworker not to wait for weekends to enjoy life: 'Stop wishing your life away'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not sure when it started, but at some point in my life, I began to dread the work week. The weekends became something to look forward to, a chance to relax and recharge before another five days of grinding away at a job I didn't even like. Then my coworker said something that stopped me in my tracks.

Read full story
3 comments

My boss refused to send me my final paycheck after I quit my job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved working at my last full-time job, and I was there for several years. However, things were becoming tense between me and my boss, so I gave him my two weeks' notice.

Read full story
135 comments

Woman horrified when old school chum asks when her baby is due: 'Are you sure you're not pregnant?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I had a friend with a prominent belly. Many women—indeed, many people—carry extra weight around the middle. Unfortunately for my friend, she was one of those people. Strangers often asked her if she was pregnant.

Read full story
73 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy