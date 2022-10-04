Woman furious when boyfriend eats all her soft mozzarella cheese with his fingers

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4tk8_0iM94Tbx00
Photo by Kampus Production/Pexels

My favorite mozzarella cheese doesn't come from a deli or a supermarket. It comes from the local bakery down the street. The owner of the bakery packages soft shredded mozzarella cheese into plastic bags fastened with a twist-tie and sells them out of the same cooler where he displays fresh balls of uncooked pizza dough for customers who want to bake their own pizza at home.

Although I rarely bake my own pizza, I occasionally buy a plastic bag full of delicious shredded mozzarella. I like to melt it on meatballs or crusty homemade garlic bread.

I was dating my boyfriend for a couple of years, and we had an arrangement. When we spent the day together, he provided his own food, and I provided my own food. That usually meant packing my own lunch and carrying it to his house as if I was packing a brown-bag lunch for work.

One day, I packed up a plastic container of pasta and meatballs to bring to my boyfriend's house and stopped for a baggie of shredded cheese on my way to his house. I knew I was in trouble the moment he saw my cheese.

His eyes lit up. "Is that cheese?" he asked.

"Yes," I replied. "I bought myself cheese to have with my pasta and meatballs." I had no intention of sharing my cheese, primarily because I wasn't allowed to touch any of his food in the house. We had established boundaries around food, and he was about to cross them.

My boyfriend ate my entire bag of shredded cheese with his fingers. I was saving that cheese to eat with my pasta, and he ate it all before I had the chance. It started with "just a taste," and it ended with him shoveling cheese shreds into his face like he was feeding coal into a furnace.

He ignored my pleas to slow down with my cheese, which was a bummer since I really don't enjoy pasta and meatballs without it.

When I asked him why he did it, he said: "Because I love cheese." Sorry, but I don't care if you love cheese or not. If you want to keep eating shredded cheese with your fingers, then do it on your own dime... not mine. Clearly, cheese was not the only problem in our relationship.

We broke up shortly after that.

It's been years since I've seen that boyfriend, but I still think about him every time I eat mozzarella cheese. I always make sure to buy an extra baggie of cheese shreds, just in case. Just in case what? In case he shows up and wants to share my meal? Trust me. That's never happening again.

I learned my lesson about cheese and men after that experience. I now know that it's best to keep them separate, especially if the man in question loves cheese as much as my ex-boyfriend did. Otherwise, you run the risk of him eating all of your cheese without asking. And that's just not cool.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Food

Comments / 27

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
194171 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Doctor refuses to treat woman's shoulder injury after she won't lie still in MRI machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently had my first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test and the best way I can explain it is that it feels like you're being abducted by aliens from outer space.

Read full story
205 comments

To people who remember the adorable Ipana toothpaste Bucky Beaver commercial and especially to people who don't

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother shops for toothpaste at the store, she always wonders why there are so many brands and types of toothpaste. They make promises of whitening, decreasing sensitivity, strengthening gums, freshening breath, and the list goes on.

Read full story
2 comments

My coworker said he had a creepy doppelgänger who appeared to his friends and family when he wasn't around

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It is the month of October, and spooky season is upon us. That got me thinking about a conversation I once had with a coworker who was convinced he had an evil double that mimicked his appearance and fooled even his closest friends and relatives.

Read full story
52 comments

Man sprays his neighbor with water from the garden hose while she reads her newspaper on the porch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. For years, my mother enjoyed the same relaxing post-dinner ritual. After washing the dishes and putting the kitchen in order, she'd take the daily newspaper out onto the front porch and sit on the concrete steps to read in the late afternoon sunlight.

Read full story
150 comments

Little girl shocked to learn her grandmother was not placed in a glass coffin like Disney's Snow White

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a little girl, the story of Snow White fascinated her. My mother loved the idea of a beautiful princess being put into a glass coffin and waiting to be awakened by her true love's kiss. So naturally, when she found out that her grandmother had passed away, she assumed she must have been put into a glass coffin too. Clearly, she was mistaken.

Read full story
20 comments

Teen store clerk bamboozled by customer’s diversionary tactics

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a small convenience store for exactly one month, but it feels like I worked there for a year. It was the longest month of my life.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman forced to work for hours after her shift ends with no extra pay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Do you ever look back on your life and realize you tolerated things when you were younger that you would never put up with now? I do it all the time.

Read full story
38 comments

Woman humiliated after being told she doesn't dress well enough for her minimum wage job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working my shift at the convenience store when my assistant manager pulled me aside. He told me I needed to dress more professionally if I wanted to keep my job. I was stunned. I had been working there for weeks and had never been told that my clothes were inappropriate.

Read full story
474 comments

Woman falls asleep on bathroom floor at work after taking a second job to make ends meet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I fell asleep on the bathroom floor at work because I was working two jobs to make ends meet, and I wasn't getting enough sleep. One job was as a full-time bank teller, and the other job was as a part-time liquor store clerk.

Read full story
211 comments

Newlywed learns you don't cook pasta by soaking it in water all day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my uncle got married, his wife didn't know her way around the kitchen. Cooking was an entirely new concept for her.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman tells teen coworker not to wait for weekends to enjoy life: 'Stop wishing your life away'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not sure when it started, but at some point in my life, I began to dread the work week. The weekends became something to look forward to, a chance to relax and recharge before another five days of grinding away at a job I didn't even like. Then my coworker said something that stopped me in my tracks.

Read full story
3 comments

My boss refused to send me my final paycheck after I quit my job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved working at my last full-time job, and I was there for several years. However, things were becoming tense between me and my boss, so I gave him my two weeks' notice.

Read full story
133 comments

Woman horrified when old school chum asks when her baby is due: 'Are you sure you're not pregnant?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I had a friend with a prominent belly. Many women—indeed, many people—carry extra weight around the middle. Unfortunately for my friend, she was one of those people. Strangers often asked her if she was pregnant.

Read full story
73 comments

Man humiliates teen employee for having a second job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working two jobs at the expense of my health and well-being when the manager of my first job humiliated me in front of my coworkers at a work meeting. Why did he decide to humiliate me? It was because of my second job.

Read full story
34 comments

I paid $100 to save a 100-year-old American flag

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ex-boyfriend and I went to an antique shop that had four floors. If you climbed the stairs all the way to the top floor, you found books stacked floor to ceiling, a windowsill covered in old metal lunchboxes, and more hornets than you'd want to see in an enclosed space.

Read full story
11 comments

Former mother-in-law rehomes couple's beloved dog without asking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I got a dog together, we were both so in love... with the dog. We had only been married for a month, but we thought we might start a family soon. So we got a little rescue dog first, to help us practice taking care of something together. And she was the perfect dog: affectionate, playful, and always happy. We loved her so much.

Read full story
45 comments

Homeowner refuses to allow 5 of 6 family members to use the only bathtub in the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandparents and their four children lived in a house owned by my uncle. As the oldest of my grandparents' children, he had already saved enough money to buy a house before his three younger sisters were out of school. It didn't hurt that the purchase price was just $2,800 back then.

Read full story
77 comments

I asked my real estate agent not to visit me at work: he showed up anyway

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband and I married young. So when we bought our first house, we were only in our early twenties. I was twenty-four, and my husband was twenty-two when we received the keys to our first home. It was a starter home, but it was ours. It needed some work, but we didn’t care. We were just happy to be homeowners.

Read full story
18 comments

Woman buys her teen girls day-of-the-week underwear; won't allow them to wear the labeled undies on the correct days

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a kid, I was pretty particular about my underwear. I only wanted the ones with the days of the week embroidered on them. I thought they were pretty cool.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy