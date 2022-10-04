Newlywed learns you don't cook pasta by soaking it in water all day

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fda1m_0iLwMWDG00
Photo by Ron Lach/Pexels

When my uncle got married, his wife didn't know her way around the kitchen. Cooking was an entirely new concept for her.

During the first week of their marriage, she told my uncle she was going to prepare pasta and meatballs. She hoped the meal would be delicious, and she spared no effort in making sure everything was just right.

Not wanting the pasta to be too chewy or take too long to cook, she soaked the pasta in a pot full of water all day while she was away at work. She reasoned it would cook faster that way and be easier to chew.

I guess she wasn't a fan of al dente pasta, but I'll bet she wasn't a fan of what she ended up with either. At least al dente pasta is still edible, even if it isn't your preference.

She made the meatballs the night before, set her pasta to soak in the pot, and left the house for work. Sadly, things didn't turn out the way she planned.

When she returned home after work, she learned that pasta soaked for a full eight hours turns into a mushy mess. It had disintegrated into nothing more than thick soupy water the color of schoolroom paste.

She went downstairs to the apartment where her mother-in-law lived and told her about the situation.

After her mother-in-law finished laughing, she gave her an unopened box of pasta to make for dinner. "At your age, you didn't know you aren't supposed to soak pasta before you cook it?" she asked.

She would have been better off running to the market than letting her mother-in-law know what had happened. Even making grilled cheese sandwiches would have been a better choice.

Her mother-in-law never forgot about it and talked about it until her death, well into her nineties. "She's so dumb," she'd say. "Do you remember that time she ruined her pasta by soaking it all day?"

Soaking pasta before cooking it is a huge no-no. It will turn your pasta into a mushy mess. If you want al dente pasta, don't soak it beforehand.

Over time, she became an excellent cook, but the story of her cooking blunder still brings a smile to my face. I'm not judging her. My smoke alarm is no stranger to a false alarm. In fact, the first time I cooked a steak, I set it on fire, and I've burned more pans of food than I can count.

Have you ever tried your own food preparation method in the kitchen that had worse than expected results? I'd love to hear about it. Please share in the comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Food# Lifestyle# Society# Relationships

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
194650 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to wear hair in a ponytail while scooping ice cream, serves strands of hair to unsuspecting customers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not one for rules. I never have been. So, when I was working at an ice cream store in my early twenties and the store owner said we had to wear our hair in ponytails, I didn't bother following that rule. Instead, I kept my long hair down, even though that meant sometimes customers would end up with a strand of my hair in their ice cream.

Read full story
222 comments

Doctor refuses to treat woman's shoulder injury after she won't lie still in MRI machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently had my first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test and the best way I can explain it is that it feels like you're being abducted by aliens from outer space.

Read full story
234 comments

To people who remember the adorable Ipana toothpaste Bucky Beaver commercial and especially to people who don't

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother shops for toothpaste at the store, she always wonders why there are so many brands and types of toothpaste. They make promises of whitening, decreasing sensitivity, strengthening gums, freshening breath, and the list goes on.

Read full story
5 comments

My coworker said he had a creepy doppelgänger who appeared to his friends and family when he wasn't around

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It is the month of October, and spooky season is upon us. That got me thinking about a conversation I once had with a coworker who was convinced he had an evil double that mimicked his appearance and fooled even his closest friends and relatives.

Read full story
86 comments

Man sprays his neighbor with water from the garden hose while she reads her newspaper on the porch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. For years, my mother enjoyed the same relaxing post-dinner ritual. After washing the dishes and putting the kitchen in order, she'd take the daily newspaper out onto the front porch and sit on the concrete steps to read in the late afternoon sunlight.

Read full story
156 comments

Little girl shocked to learn her grandmother was not placed in a glass coffin like Disney's Snow White

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a little girl, the story of Snow White fascinated her. My mother loved the idea of a beautiful princess being put into a glass coffin and waiting to be awakened by her true love's kiss. So naturally, when she found out that her grandmother had passed away, she assumed she must have been put into a glass coffin too. Clearly, she was mistaken.

Read full story
23 comments

Teen store clerk bamboozled by customer’s diversionary tactics

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a small convenience store for exactly one month, but it feels like I worked there for a year. It was the longest month of my life.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman forced to work for hours after her shift ends with no extra pay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Do you ever look back on your life and realize you tolerated things when you were younger that you would never put up with now? I do it all the time.

Read full story
40 comments

Woman humiliated after being told she doesn't dress well enough for her minimum wage job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working my shift at the convenience store when my assistant manager pulled me aside. He told me I needed to dress more professionally if I wanted to keep my job. I was stunned. I had been working there for weeks and had never been told that my clothes were inappropriate.

Read full story
518 comments

Woman falls asleep on bathroom floor at work after taking a second job to make ends meet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I fell asleep on the bathroom floor at work because I was working two jobs to make ends meet, and I wasn't getting enough sleep. One job was as a full-time bank teller, and the other job was as a part-time liquor store clerk.

Read full story
234 comments

Woman furious when boyfriend eats all her soft mozzarella cheese with his fingers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My favorite mozzarella cheese doesn't come from a deli or a supermarket. It comes from the local bakery down the street. The owner of the bakery packages soft shredded mozzarella cheese into plastic bags fastened with a twist-tie and sells them out of the same cooler where he displays fresh balls of uncooked pizza dough for customers who want to bake their own pizza at home.

Read full story
27 comments

Woman tells teen coworker not to wait for weekends to enjoy life: 'Stop wishing your life away'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not sure when it started, but at some point in my life, I began to dread the work week. The weekends became something to look forward to, a chance to relax and recharge before another five days of grinding away at a job I didn't even like. Then my coworker said something that stopped me in my tracks.

Read full story
3 comments

My boss refused to send me my final paycheck after I quit my job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved working at my last full-time job, and I was there for several years. However, things were becoming tense between me and my boss, so I gave him my two weeks' notice.

Read full story
134 comments

Woman horrified when old school chum asks when her baby is due: 'Are you sure you're not pregnant?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I had a friend with a prominent belly. Many women—indeed, many people—carry extra weight around the middle. Unfortunately for my friend, she was one of those people. Strangers often asked her if she was pregnant.

Read full story
73 comments

Man humiliates teen employee for having a second job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working two jobs at the expense of my health and well-being when the manager of my first job humiliated me in front of my coworkers at a work meeting. Why did he decide to humiliate me? It was because of my second job.

Read full story
34 comments

I paid $100 to save a 100-year-old American flag

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ex-boyfriend and I went to an antique shop that had four floors. If you climbed the stairs all the way to the top floor, you found books stacked floor to ceiling, a windowsill covered in old metal lunchboxes, and more hornets than you'd want to see in an enclosed space.

Read full story
11 comments

Former mother-in-law rehomes couple's beloved dog without asking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I got a dog together, we were both so in love... with the dog. We had only been married for a month, but we thought we might start a family soon. So we got a little rescue dog first, to help us practice taking care of something together. And she was the perfect dog: affectionate, playful, and always happy. We loved her so much.

Read full story
45 comments

Homeowner refuses to allow 5 of 6 family members to use the only bathtub in the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandparents and their four children lived in a house owned by my uncle. As the oldest of my grandparents' children, he had already saved enough money to buy a house before his three younger sisters were out of school. It didn't hurt that the purchase price was just $2,800 back then.

Read full story
77 comments

I asked my real estate agent not to visit me at work: he showed up anyway

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband and I married young. So when we bought our first house, we were only in our early twenties. I was twenty-four, and my husband was twenty-two when we received the keys to our first home. It was a starter home, but it was ours. It needed some work, but we didn’t care. We were just happy to be homeowners.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy