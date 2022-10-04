Woman tells teen coworker not to wait for weekends to enjoy life: 'Stop wishing your life away'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I'm not sure when it started, but at some point in my life, I began to dread the work week. The weekends became something to look forward to, a chance to relax and recharge before another five days of grinding away at a job I didn't even like. Then my coworker said something that stopped me in my tracks.

"You're wishing your life away," she said. "One day you'll wake up and realize that all you've ever done is wait for the weekends, and you'll have nothing to show for it." Her words hit me like a ton of bricks. She was right.

I was wasting my life away, waiting for the weekends instead of living in the present. From that day forward, I resolved to make the most of every day. It's not always easy, but it's worth it. After all, we only get one shot at this thing called life.

I was the youngest employee working as a bank teller at the local branch at the time. While most of my coworkers were in their thirties to fifties, I was only in my late teens when I started working there.

One of my coworkers was a forty-year-old woman with an enviable figure and the kindest personality of anyone I've ever met. My coworker gave me this advice: "Stop wishing your life away."

She said it as I wished for the weekend, out loud, again. "I can't wait for the weekend," I said. "I wish it was Friday."

"Stop wishing your life away," she replied. She was right.

There's something incredibly tempting about wishing your life away. It's easy to dream of Friday night and the weekend, but wishing your life away doesn't allow you to enjoy what is happening right now, and it prevents you from being happy with the present moment.

The weekend is a great time to refresh and recharge. You can unwind, spend time with friends and family, and do things you enjoy. But if you're constantly looking forward to the weekend, it's hard to find joy in your current life.

By wishing your life away, you don't get to enjoy today. You won't get to enjoy the weather, being with friends and family, or eating food because it's all just an afterthought because something better is supposed to come next.

When we wish our lives away, we miss out on the good that is happening right now. And there is so much good. We can’t change the past, but we can influence the future. Even if you achieve nothing else in life, life itself is worth savoring for its own sake.

If you don't enjoy today, then how are you going to enjoy tomorrow? Learn to enjoy the present moment instead of wishing for the future.

Hello friends: I am a blogger and I am seeking donations to help me continue my work. Your support would mean the world to me, and I would be very grateful if you could donate whatever you can. Any amount is appreciated. Thank you so much for your generosity. Click here to donate.